Game Preview: Phoenix enters OKC with hopes of rolling the Thunder

Who: Phoenix Suns (43-30) @ Oklahoma City Thunder (50-22)

When: 5:00pm AZ Time

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV / Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

After an impressive win against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, the rough road ahead continues for the Suns as they battle the Thunder in Oklahoma City tonight. OKC is 2-0 against Phoenix this season, winning 111-99 on November 12 and 118-110 on March 3.

The Thunder may be without All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is listed as questionable with a right quadriceps contusion. Obviously, his absence would be greatly felt. The MVP candidate is averaging 30.4 points and 6.3 assists, as well as leading the league with 2.1 steals per game. His ability to manipulate opposing defenses is elite and he is a driving force behind the Thunder’s success this season.

Shai Island is not a fun spot to be as a defender. He's so good at driving to the rim, but also being able to put the brakes on and rise up for the middy. pic.twitter.com/mEOjcw8iUb — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 27, 2024

Oklahoma City, who are currently third in the Western Conference standings, are 1-2 in games in which SGA has not played.

The Suns are amidst a five-game road trip and just downed the defining champion Denver Nuggets on their home floor. Even without Jusuf Nurkic, who thoroughly enjoys playing against former teammate Nikola Jokic, Phoenix knocked off the Nuggs. It was game one of a ten-game gauntlet to end their regular season.

Next up? These Thunder.

Probable Starters

Injury Report

Suns:

Jusuf Nurkic — QUESTIONABLE (Right Anjkle Sprain)

Damion Lee — OUT (Right Meniscus Surgery)

Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — DOUBTFUL (Right Quad Contusion)

Uniform Matchup

What to Watch For

How will the Suns come out of the tunnel and perform on the court? This has been their issue throughout the season; their level of energy. They play to the level of their competition, which thankfully for Phoenix, has a .639 winning percentage the remainder of the way.

But SGA is doubtful. Hearing the opposition’s best player may not play in a game can be troubling. See Exhibit — Wemby and the Spurs. The focus of Phoenix when the level of competition is “sub-par” or without their primary performer is a microcosm of their mental toughness. This stretch of basketball could tell us everything we need to know about the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns.

Key to a Suns Win

Pretend SGA is out there. I belabor the point, but this is a must. Defend your fuggin’ butts of and attack them with defensive sets. This team has only played three games without their All-Star. Make them feel it.

The Thunder are not exactly a “big” team. They lack size on the interior. If the Suns want to try an inside-out approach, hoping that Chet doesn't delete everything at the cylinder, then success around the perimeter may follow.

Look for the Thunder, with their youth and exuberance, to attempt to get out and run. Without SGA, they will certainly try to force the issue. On both ends of the floor. Pressure on defense, given the Suns' affinity to throw the ball away, will lead to easy offense. Don’t turn the ball over.

Prediction

Please don’t get in your own way, Phoenix. Please play like we know you can and witnessed on Wednesday. My fingers are crossed. My toes are cramped. My hope is tentaive.

Suns 109, Thunder 102