Game Preview: Ready or not, the Thunder are here to take on the Suns

Who: Phoenix Suns (35-25) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (41-18)

When: 7:30pm AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: ESPN, 3TV, and Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

With a steep hill to climb out west, the Phoenix Suns welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Valley in what hopes to be a more competitive game than last night's meeting with the Houston Rockets. The only problem is that the Suns will be without Devin Booker, who twisted his ankle in the last few minutes during last night's loss.

Devin Booker headed to the locker room after rolling his ankle. Hope he is ok.



pic.twitter.com/SX2cjhTC7i — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 3, 2024

The consistency that we are looking for in the Suns is incapable of finding any headway. With Booker and Jusuf Nurkic out of the lineup tonight, this game might be over before halftime. The Thunder roll into Phoenix as the second seed out West and plan to dismantle their opponents on their way to taking over as the number one seed over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Covers.com, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently the second favorite behind Nikola Jokic in MVP winner odds this season. With the NBA and their narratives, he is likely the favorite, if the Thunder can hold the top-2 spot in the West.

Tonight's battle will say plenty about the Suns' chances out West, even with Booker missing some time in the foreseeable future.

Probable Starters

Injury Report

Suns

Eric Gordon — Out (Groin)

Nassir Little — Day-to-Day (Knee)

Jusuf Nurkic — Day-to-Day (Neck)

Devin Booker — Day-to-Day (Ankle)

Damion Lee — Out (Knee)

Thunder

Jaylin Williams — Out (Knee)

What to Watch For

After a loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, Chet Holmgren might need a different rival. Maybe that can be Bol Bol?

Our guy @william_lou is right: Chet Holmgren might need a different rival than Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/oLhSDVQh6n — No Dunks (@NoDunksInc) March 1, 2024

I have mentioned it before and I am still sticking to my guns when it comes to Bol. His level of play will carry this team further into the playoffs and it has to show tonight. The next step against a superior opponent is what will give Suns fans hope.

It is the only thing I am looking forward to watching tonight but it is up to coach Frank Vogel to make that call and see what Bol is truly made of, giving him a chance to play big minutes against Chet.

Keys to a Suns Win

KD and Beal need to shoot lights out while also maintaining focus on moving the ball around the perimeter. It is difficult to multitask, but the duo of KD and Beal have to put the Suns in a position to win the game in the end. Fourth in defensive rating (111.4), the Thunder will be a matchup from hell when it comes to keeping pace and having good ball movement. It is now or never for the Suns. Missing Booker can be an excuse, but this matchup is important to keep the morale high in Phoenix. That falls on the shoulders of KD and Beal.

“That was a big emphasis pregame.”



Grayson Allen said Frank Vogel was preaching the Suns needed to shoot more 3s: pic.twitter.com/BzyQD1SUf1 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) February 26, 2024

The three-point shot from Grayson Allen needs to start falling again. After hitting six threes against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 25th, Allen scored six points, then two points against the Houston Rockets in his last two outings. Allen should have room to work with if the Thunder defend KD and Beal with double teams. If the doubles do not happen, and the Thunder stay home on their assignment, screens, and cuts have to continue to happen in order to spring forward runs, in keeping up with a high-powered offense like the Thunder. A team that is third in the league in scoring with 121.2 a game.

Prediction

It should be a blowout, but I have seen crazier things this season. The Thunder, like their last game against the Spurs, might have a letdown game, and the Suns might be able to steal one. The Suns will have a chance in the end to win it, but to be honest, the Thunder are just too good right now and will likely run away with it.

Thunder 132, Suns 120