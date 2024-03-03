Amare Stoudemire finally gets to see #32 in the rafters among Suns legends

Rising above defenders to throw down vicious dunks time after time throughout his eight-year career as a Phoenix Sun, Amare Stoudemire returned to the Valley to the honor of raising #32 to the rafters. A number worn by Amare through the first half of his Suns career, and a number that we can all correlate with an all-out effort player that left everything on the floor every night.

Amare averaged 21.4 points and 8.9 rebounds as a Sun, but contributed to the team with his explosive dunks and pick-and-roll play with guard Steve Nash. An unstoppable duo that changed the tempo of the game starting in the 2004-05 season.

The Suns back in the day were a thing of beauty.



Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire ELITE DUO pic.twitter.com/5XqohprwuV — FastBreakPhenom (@FastBreakPhenom) March 3, 2024

His presence on the floor was felt every night when he wore purple and orange, and on Saturday against the Houston Rockets, we were blessed with that same energy again.

Saturday night was special and long overdue in recognizing Amare and all his accolades as Sun. The six-time NBA all-star (five with the Suns, one with the New York Knicks) had the support from fans throughout the game leading up to halftime. Flashing a grin that will never be forgotten, Amare was shown multiple times sitting in a crowded suite with family and friends. The roar from the crowd was as loud as a Bol Bol three, and the feeling of gratitude and respect spread throughout the Footprint Center.

The Stoudemire family, Jalen Rose, Bradley Beal, Channing Frye, Raja Bell, Penny Hardaway, Kevin Durant, Jared Dudley, Al McCoy, Quentin Richardson, Devin Booker, and Jerry Colangelo, all in that order gave their appreciation for Amare on the big screen mid-way through the second quarter. Their appearances were brief but summed up how we all felt about the impression that Amare left on us here in the Valley.

The anticipation for halftime was great, as the game on the other hand in the first half was forgetful. A crowd that searched for something to cheer for with the Suns trailing the Rockets for the first 24 minutes of the game, quickly began to rise in anticipation as the closing seconds of the second quarter ran out.

Suns legends ready to retire 32 pic.twitter.com/Kk0HojI2BC — Suns JAM Session Podcast (@SunsJAM) March 3, 2024

It was a halftime to remember to say the least, as Amare sat along some of the Suns' all-time greats including - Steve Nash, Goran Dragic, and Shawn Marion. The first to speak on behalf of Amare was former Suns head coach and assistant coach Alvin Gentry.

Gentry was able to quickly reflect on Amare’s game and what a powerhouse he was around the rim. Summing up his play as a “devastating finisher” he then followed up by mentioning how great of a person Amare was off the court. Something that was repeated throughout the night.

Amare's running mate, Steve Nash took the mic to praise the play of Amare and how it was a “great honor” to play with him. Mentioning that STAT (a nickname earned as a player and man that Stood Tall And Talented) overcame a lot in his career and was resilient through it all.

Then the man himself, Amare, with tears forming in his eyes, stood humbled before the Phoenix crowd, thanking God as the main reason he was who he was. Asking God as a child to be the “best player for 100 years” Amare fell a little short of that number but was one of the best to lace ‘em up in the NBA.

The Suns inducted Amar'e Stoudemire into their Ring of Honor



Rockets-Suns | Live on the NBA App

https://t.co/IzRQUAfn0i pic.twitter.com/zOELiYkxm5 — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2024

Lighted and decorated by cheers, #32 in Phoenix Suns purple and orange was revealed in all its glory.

Thanks to Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner, Mat Ishbia, this night finally came to fruition. A call that should have happened years ago, finally rang through, bringing STAT back to Phoenix and leaving his name “immortalized” as he mentions below.

Amar’e Stoudemire on getting the call from Mat Ishbia about the Ring of Honor and what it meant to have his family here for the ceremony: “I immediately called my children and said, ‘Hey, guess what? Your last name is gonna be immortalized.’ And it was a great moment.” pic.twitter.com/odaXA6kJBK — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 3, 2024

Victory or not, the night was already blessed by the honor of so many Suns greats who sat in front of us to thank Amare for what he did in helping push this Suns franchise in the right direction. Without him, the 7-seconds or less Suns would have never operated at such an impressive level, taking the league by storm.