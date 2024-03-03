 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Suns Injury Update: Devin Booker is out with an ankle sprain

He sustained the injury late in the game against the Rockets.

By John Voita
/ new
Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

We figured it would happen, but it is official: Devin Booker will miss the game tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder after sustaining an ankle injury in the final minutes of the loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Booker is having a career year for the Suns, averaging 27.5 points and 6.8 assists for Phoenix. This game will be the 11th he has missed this season due to injury and will count as his 12th missed game overall as it pertains to eligibility for end-of-season awards. He was ejected after playing 5:24 against the Detroit Pistons two weeks ago, and due to not playing the majority of the game, that one counts against him.

The Suns were on their last leg in the final two minutes against the Rockets when, after the team allowed an offensive rebound, Devin Booker was guarding the shifty Fred VanVleet. As he backed up to defend, he stepped on teammate Royce O’Neale’s foot, causing both players to fall to the ground in pain.

X-rays were negative but it did not look pleasant.

Get well soon, Book.

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun