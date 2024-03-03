Suns Injury Update: Devin Booker is out with an ankle sprain

We figured it would happen, but it is official: Devin Booker will miss the game tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder after sustaining an ankle injury in the final minutes of the loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

#Suns vs. Thunder injury report:



OUT: Devin Booker (right ankle sprain), Nassir Little (left knee inflammation) and Damion Lee (knee).



PROBABLE: Bradley Beal (left hamstring injury management) and Jusuf Nurkic (neck spasms).



Eric Gordon (groin) isn't on the injury report. — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 3, 2024

Booker is having a career year for the Suns, averaging 27.5 points and 6.8 assists for Phoenix. This game will be the 11th he has missed this season due to injury and will count as his 12th missed game overall as it pertains to eligibility for end-of-season awards. He was ejected after playing 5:24 against the Detroit Pistons two weeks ago, and due to not playing the majority of the game, that one counts against him.

The Suns were on their last leg in the final two minutes against the Rockets when, after the team allowed an offensive rebound, Devin Booker was guarding the shifty Fred VanVleet. As he backed up to defend, he stepped on teammate Royce O’Neale’s foot, causing both players to fall to the ground in pain.

Devin Booker headed to locker room with apparent injury



Hope he's okay pic.twitter.com/3nG7wPLxha — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2024

X-rays were negative but it did not look pleasant.

Get well soon, Book.