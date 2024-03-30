The Suns officially will hit the under this season

We’re looking for someone to blame, aren’t we? If the Phoenix Suns do not perform to expectations, it must be someone’s fault.

The opposing team shot a ridiculous percentage from three-point range? Let’s blame the perimeter defense and the coaching staff. Kevin Durant missed 4 shots in the fourth? Let’s blame his isolation basketball and say he’s taking too many shots. Another game with 15+ turnovers? That one is on you, James Jones, as we don’t have a point guard.

When you have a season like Phoenix has had, there is plenty of blame to go around. Like an 18” thin and crispy pizza from Streets of New York (are they still the official pizza of the Phoenix Suns?), everyone gets a slice.

Today, I blame myself. I get a slice. My preference is pepperoni and pepperoncini, but I’ll take what I can get and I’ll own it. Just please, please let me wash it down with a delicious draft beer (or draught if your restaurant is attempting to attract the fedora and suspenders crowd). I’ll even take a PBR. I don’t know why people knock it.

I blame myself for putting some money down on DraftKings before the season on the Suns. Not to win a championship or even the Western Conference. But to hit their over. This team had a preseason over/under win total of 51.5. Like, c’mon?! That felt like a slam dunk.

The Phoenix Suns have an over/under win total of 51.5 wins, per @DKSportsbook



What’s your bet? pic.twitter.com/SsmQM2IK6c — Suns Lead (@SunsLead) July 16, 2023

The addition of Bradley Beal? A summer with KD and Book developing rapport? A new coach with a championship pedigree? New uniforms?! All signs pointed to Phoenix being one of the best teams in the Association, both by performance and appearance.

I rushed to my phone (which was in my hand, so it was more like “I picked up my phone and let it use face recognition to allow me to open it”) and placed my bet on that over. 51.5? No way Phoenix would come up shy of that mark. The over was -120, so even if the odds weren’t great, it was worth putting some money on.

Like practically every other prediction this season, I was wrong. I can’t tell you what this team will do on Monday, let alone for the season. The preseason optimism has faded into the early-spring pessimism that generally occurs when consuming Suns’ basketball. Tomorrow is Easter? Yeah, this is generally when the big bunny leaves a basket of reality hidden in my house, and when I find it I’m not surprised. The Suns are the Suns.

If they win out over their last eight games this season, they’ll still hit the under. It is safe to say that the Suns underperformed relative to expectations. And I lost a little money along the way. Thankfully, I can still afford a pizza. Time to call up Streets of New York and place my order. With my luck, they’ll take way too long to deliver, and rather than a steaming hot pie with just the right amount of grease, they’ll drop off some humble pie.