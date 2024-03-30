The Phoenix Suns sign Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract

Isaiah Thomas’ return to the NBA has been a feel-good story, and with a Phoenix Suns season that has seen its fair share of turmoil, disarray, and failed expectations, it’s nice to talk about something positive.

The Suns signed Thomas, who had not played in the NBA since 2022, to a 10-day contract on March 20. He had worked his way back to the Association, earning a spot in the G-League prior to signing with Phoenix. IT previously played 48 games with the Suns in the 2014-15 season and was warmly welcomed back with open arms by the fan base.

Welcome back IT! pic.twitter.com/GrlzUIKnWg — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) March 21, 2024

In two appearances with the Suns this season, totaling 9 minutes played, IT has scored 5 points and dished 2 assists. Frank Vogel hasn’t provided the 5’9” 35-year-old point guard an opportunity to play. He stated that he is “Prioritizing rotational guys. Josh Okogie and David Roddy. I got to find out if those guys can play part-time point guard.”

Okay, Frank.

With the Suns having their issues with point guard play, there is some opportunity for Thomas to get some playing time. But with the team navigating the roughest part of their schedule to close the season, combined with the need to sharpen rotations and develop confidence in your players for the postseason, you can understand why IT has become a “break glass in case of emergency” type of player.

On Saturday, the Suns chose to sign Thomas to a second two-way contract with the team.

OFFICIAL: Suns sign Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/VLRLOt9g2K — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 30, 2024

Will he get more than two appearances? Who knows? Trying to predict what the Suns are going to do and how they are going to perform is like trying to predict when life will be affordable once again.

Regardless, it is nice having the option. Thomas has provided leadership for the bench unit which is much needed. The Suns lack leadership, and if their two-time All-Star on a 10-day can provide it, that is worth it.