The wonderful, wild, and worrisome from the Phoenix Suns’ March

March of 2024 was an interesting one for the Phoenix Suns. Frequent tendencies that the team possesses continued to display themselves, along with a familiar fellow returning to the team.

I now present you with the wonderful, wild, and worrisome from the team’s 8-7 March.

The Wonderful

Healthy Times

Bradley Beal played every game this month. After missing six games in February, the three-time all-star played in all 15 of the Suns’ games this month. He shot a season-high from three and had his highest assist month.

When Devin Booker returned from his ankle injury, Beal’s scoring dipped, but he has started to take more on defensively and worked on setting up teammates on offense.

"He's reshaping his game for this team."



Frank Vogel on Bradley Beal, who posted 13 points, 12 assists to 1 turnover in Suns win Saturday at San Antonio.





If the Suns ever want to turn things around and make a significant playoff run, cohesion between Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant is essential. Beal taking a step back to allow Booker and Durant to be the primary scorers may be the first step.

Dominance in the Mile High City

The Phoenix Suns went into Colorado and defeated the Denver Nuggets this month, both times missing a starter. Multiple victories on the road against the defending champs remain a sign that the Suns can still compete with the best of the best.

In both games, the Suns found ways to slow down Nikola Jokić. The NBA Finals MVP was held under his scoring average in the two games and shot 7.9 percent worse from the field than his average on 34 shots.

No matter where the Suns end up in the standings, both of these victories should give them confidence come playoff time.

The Wild

Guess who’s back, back again?

Um…Isaiah Thomas is back in Phoenix? Yes, you read that right. The former NBA All-Star is back in the Valley, this time as a reserve. The 35-year-old officially signed a 10-day contract with the team on March 20 and signed another one earlier today.

Thomas has registered just five points with the team, all coming in garbage time last game against the Thunder.

The rebounding beast has his grandest feast.

Jusuf Nurkić set the franchise record for the most rebounds in a game on March 3rd when he picked up 31 against the Thunder. Tyson Chandler previously held the record for the last eight years with 27.

In classic 2023-2024 Phoenix Suns fashion, they lost the game. However, his rebounding masterclass will forever be remembered in Valley history.

The Worrisome

Trap Game Troubles

The Suns played the Thunder without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Spurs without Victor Wembanyama. They lost all three of these games in varying dramatic fashion. This team has had too many inexcusable losses this year. Consequently, they remain on the verge of entering postseason play seeded in the Play-In Tournament.

Attention to detail has plagued this team all year. The team only sometimes punches back when opponents punch them in the mouth. The Suns often succumb to indecision in the fourth quarter, which is part of why they are so terrible in it. In the gimmie games, these problems are even more illuminated.

There aren’t trap games in the playoffs, so maybe the intensity consistency issues will subside. However, the team has done itself little favors by putting them in a spot where they could face elimination games before the playoffs even start.

No Easy Wins

Only one of the team’s wins this month was by more than 15 points. Frank Vogel has had to consistently play Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, and Bradley Beal heavy minutes to secure wins. It hasn’t appeared to have hampered anyone yet, but the heavy minute load that many Suns burden could be detrimental in the playoffs. Players can wear down from consistently lodging heavy minutes; that’s why the Nuggets coasted their way through the end of last season after they secured the one-seed to ensure they’d be completely ready come playoff time.

Games against the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Atlanta Hawks were perfect opportunities for the Suns to rest Booker, Beal, and Durant in the fourth quarter, yet they all had to play late into the frame.

Now that it is likely that Phoenix will be in the Play-In, they won’t even get the extra six, potentially seven days of rest that comes with being in the top six of their conference.

Now to April, when the Suns may or may not start their playoff journey, impacting their chances of playing into May.