Suns vs Thunder Takeaways: The highs and lows continue as Phoenix searches for their footing

Without their MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder still play their brand of basketball. This was on full display two nights ago when the Thunder handed the Phoenix Suns a season series sweep.

How a team performs sans one of its pillars is a direct look at just how effective the system is, and it’s safe to say that the job Mike Daigneault and company have done in establishing and upholding the principles within it has to be commended.

Succumbed to that were the Phoenix Suns and a generational lack of ability to put out fires before they start defensively. The Thunder were able to dictate with their two-way process and render the Suns without answers by the end of the third quarter.

Here are a few of my quick-hitting takeaways from their matchup with Oklahoma City.

1.) Defense, in a sustainable manner, has to be prioritized

Something to consider on a game-by-game basis with Phoenix is whether they’re able to contain the ball at the point of attack in this rendition.

Lacking the sole, proverbial, point-of-attack defender(s) in the high-minute earning realm of their rotation, there’s an onus on their offensive-minded players to buy in to the defensive side, potentially more than they have at any other point in their careers.

There was already a ceiling for this team, as I spoke on in the most recent recording of “Take that for Data,” over with PHNX.

That middling defensive ceiling is impossible to reach if they can’t contain the ball in matchups. There is no scheme, no lineup, no “adjustment” to make if the requisite abilities to contain the ball and contest shots do not exist in a sustained manner.

The 121.1 defensive rating registered in the halfcourt of this one, speaks to just how disjointed and undone they became as the game inched closer to the finish line.

Garbage time ultimately started at the six-minute mark, and another letdown was stamped.

This isn’t a team that is inept at defensive containment of the ball, but sustaining it — then allowing for rotations to be sharp after that’s established — has not been consistent enough.

As it stands they sit at 10-9 post All-Star Break and in their losses, they’ve had a defensive rating of 121.7, with a halfcourt defensive rating of 103.8.

2.) Turnovers, especially of the timely manner

The lulls for Phoenix have a tendency to come in waves, where a turnover that doesn’t lead to a direct transition basket for opponents, may still result in a score.

From there, compounding on the negative plays that feed the opponent's momentum as well as a run to undo any footing Phoenix itself may have established, feels like a bit in their gamely script, especially in this window of the season.

Again, this is something else that can be addressed — and we saw it as recently as the game prior in Denver — but it all comes down to sustaining.

In many ways, respecting their opponents that play a role in the entities that have plagued the Suns, this team is often its own opponent and is running out of time on how to address these self-induced shortcomings.

Up Next: Phoenix travels to New Orleans to conclude their 5-game Western Conference road trip. Presently 2-2, they’ll look to break the post-break-long .500 level of play in the Smoothie King Center.