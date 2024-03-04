Suns Week 19 Stock Exchange: STAT, scrap, and sprains

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. The weak get gone.

Week 19 was tough for the Phoenix Suns and didn’t need to be. With two games against the Houston Rockets before playing the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was one of the final “easy” weeks this team had on their schedule.

How did they do?

Week 19 Record: 1-2

Week 19 OFFRTG: 105.1 (28th)

Week 19 DEFRTG: 107.9 (10th)

Week 19 NETRTG: -2.8 (16th)

The arrow is pointing the wrong way. And it’s only getting harder.

Since the All-Star Break, knowing that the team is facing the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, the Suns have gone 2-4. They began that stretch of games in fifth place in the Western Conference standings and three games behind the then-fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets. Now they are the 7th seed, one game behind the 5th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

Injuries are adding up, the cohesion that needed time to grow is running out of time, and the flaws are becoming more and more visible every game. The Suns Stock Market isn’t crashing, but we are preparing for people to make a run on it like it’s the old Bailey’s Building and Loan.

STAT in the ROH: Stock ↑

At long last, Amare Stoudemire is in the Ring of Honor.

Stoudemire was special. The aggressiveness with which he played combined with the dominating power that he possessed around the rim was unlike anything we’d ever seen in Phoenix and haven’t seen since. The highlight reel is something to admire and appreicate.

I think back to the early days of the video game NBA2K and how fun it was to play with STAT. His dunk package was elite and in those first years with Marbury and Marion; that Phoenix offense was unstoppable.

Stoudmire faced adversity, both in his personal life and on the court. Amare battled daily from the rough streets of Florida to the NBA to survive. Micro-fracture surgery was not something that everybody came back from back in the early 2000s. As fans, we all hoped and prayed that he would make it back to the hardwood. And then he had a detached retina? #SunsLuck

Both times he came back, and it felt as if he was better than ever when he did. Strong, confident, and a game that developed a jumper, STAT was the ideal fit for the Seven Seconds or Less teams.

Amar’e Stoudemire as a Sun (516 games):



21.4 PPG

8.9 RPG

1.4 BPG

54.4 FG%



One of the most dominant players in NBA history and the Suns newest Ring of Honor member pic.twitter.com/ncAUcH1DCb — Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) March 3, 2024

It was great to see his number unveiled high above the court that he dominated for 8 seasons. Mat Ishbia did the right thing by welcoming Stoudemire back to the organization that drafted him. He is forever part of one of the most successful runs in franchise history.

Cheers to you #32!

The S crappy Suns: Stock ↓

Frank Vogel stated at the beginning of the season that envisioned the Suns being a team that was “scrappy as hell”. Phoenix is a lot of things, and scrappy is not one of them.

How do you define scrappiness? It starts with effort, and as I noted this past week, that in and of itself has been a challenge for this team. They play like they can simply turn their effort and scrappy mentality on and off, and this week showcased this once again.

On a night in which Amare Stoudemire was being honored, the Suns came out and unfocused. Turnover after turnover occurred and the Rockets took advantage, leaking out on fast brakes and finishing with ease. Meanwhile, Phoenix could not dial in their shot either, and the avalanche had begun.

Elimination Game Suns showed up tonight — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 3, 2024

The Suns spent the rest of the game trying to overcome their pitfall of not being focused and not putting forth the proper amount of effort to open the game.

Houston showed us twice this week what a scrappy team is. A scrappy team plays physical, hustles, forces the issue, is relentless, and never gives an inch. Sure. Phoenix possesses some of these traits, but like their effort, it is inconsistent. They try to turn it off and on.

Scrappy is mentality. Scrappy is a mindset. It starts with the head coach. Look at Houston and Ime Udoka. He fans the flames of their identity. He allows them to have an edge, and it is an edge the Suns do not have.

Vogel? He stated he wanted to have a scrappy team but the team is one without an identity. We’ve heard the words, but we haven’t seen the action. And that is crappy.

Suns’ Injuries: Stock —

The stock stays flat relative to injuries this week because Phoenix is playing a “tag, you’re it” game with the unfortunate accidents. Friendly fire took Booker out of the game late against the Rockets, and as Beal finally returns, Booker is next up for us to wonder about.

3⃣Suns Big Three (so far):



Game 1 - Beal hurt

Game 2 - Booker hurt

Game 6 - Booker returns

Game 7 - Booker hurt

Game 9 - Beal returns

Game 11 - Booker returns, Beal hurt

Game 17 - Durant hurt

Game 19 - Durant returns, Booker hurt

Game 20 - Booker returns

Game 21 - Durant hurt… — PHX Fans (@PHXFansAZ) March 3, 2024

Pain. That’s all I have for this one.

We feel the pain our stars are in. We see them trying to get back, but one after the other, they find themselves navigating their closets pre-game looking for their best street clothes to wear.

So again, we wait. We wait to hear how Booker’s ankle is doing. We wait to hear Frank Vogel say that he is processing well and we should see him soon, only to wait two more weeks. We wait.

Week 20 is where the tough truly will get going. Phoenix has the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, and Boston Celtics lined up ahead. These 1-2 weeks are not were its at. The team needs to start making some headway. They need to start finding ways to win games, or we’ll be in the Play-In. You know, right where we all thought they’d be when the season began.