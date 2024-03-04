Buy the Dip: Why it’s not time for the Phoenix Suns to panic

I hear you. You probably let out an audible sigh or grunt when seeing this headline given how things are going for the Phoenix Suns.

Frustrating losses are piling up and the injury to Devin Booker has fans ready to hit the panic button. “If they get healthy” or “when their rotation settles in” have been the rallying cry for this team throughout the season. Realistically, that perfect world we envision may not come to fruition this season.

While they have work to do, this team isn’t dead yet. It will take perfect timing, health, and some good luck sprinkled on top for them to contend.

No, this is not denial nor me refusing to address their issues. They have plenty, trust me I know!

Here are reasons why I am not ready to jump off the ship yet and why you should BUY THE DIP!

What does “Buy the Dip” mean?

“Buy the dip” means purchasing an asset after it has dropped in price. The belief here is that the new lower price represents a bargain as the “dip” is only a short-term blip and the asset, with time, is likely to bounce back and increase in value.

#1 Kevin Durant will snap out of it.

Let’s not do this whole thing where we pretend that the Durant trade was a mistake and that he is washed. I’m not entertaining that. Is he in a slump (relative to his lofty standards) currently? Yes. Is that going to last? Unlikely.

The 35-year-old still has plenty left in the tank. Every star (even in their prime) has elongated slumps or struggles they face throughout the season. The careless turnovers (11 in his last two games) and off-shooting nights may leave a bitter taste in the recent memory of folks’ minds, but make no mistake... he is still Kevin Durant and he will figure it out.

His life becomes a lot easier when he has the support (and gravity) of both Booker and Beal. That is the key come playoff time. Alleviate pressure, move the ball, and place your superstar in favorable situations. He’ll be ready to go come playoff time.

#2 Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic might be on to something

The loss to Oklahoma City wasn’t as disheartening as the loss the night before to the Rockets given the circumstances. Some positives that stood out include the performances from Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic.

Jusuf Nurkic put together a masterful performance in his return from injury. The big fella posted 14 points, 31 rebounds, and 4 assists in the loss to OKC.

Jusuf Nurkic finished tonight's game with 31 rebounds



▪️ Suns franchise record for most rebounds in a game

▪️ Most rebounds by any player since the 2010-11 NBA season pic.twitter.com/PUYO2tUMo2 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2024

The last four players with over 30 boards in a game: Jusuf Nurkic, Kevin Love (2010), Charles Barkley (1996), and Dikembe Mutombo (1996).

His activity on the glass, tenacious effort on both ends and ability to spread the offense with his passing ability should not be overlooked. He has flaws, but the Bosnian big man certainly gives his all. Effort is something you will never question from him.

Bradley Beal looked extremely confident and shifty which is important when monitoring his health status. He was cooking for a stretch and played about as efficiently as you could ask for offensively.

Beal finished the contest with 31 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 block on a 71% FG.

Last night’s 23-2 surge shows just how deadly the Suns could be, and that’s without Devin Booker. The streaky nature of this team can be maddening at times, but man, when they’re on they can pour it on fast.

#3) The “other guys” are getting there... (patience)

Yes, Phoenix has the big three that draw the focus of their opponents every night. The rest of the squad is slowly starting to figure out their roles. Growing pains were expected with this group. The turnover has been massive. The inconsistent rotation due to the stockpiled injury reports and choppy play from fringe rotation players has left the team scrambling for solutions.

We may just be getting there... patience is key. (I know, I know).

Bol Bol is having some moments. Royce O’Neale has proven to be a much-needed addition. Grayson Allen is in the midst of a career year. Eric Gordon can still occasionally get hot.

If they can finally get a consistent stretch (when Book returns) with the role players settling into their spots... I still like this squad. Call me crazy.

I’d start by inserting Royce O’Neale into the starting five alongside Nurkic and the big three. Grayson Allen moving to the bench is not a punishment, but rather, an attempt at jolting a team that needs one in the worst way.

Bradley Beal put it best here: “It’s time to get rolling. We can’t keep talking about it.”

Do the Suns have enough time to build cohesion with all the injuries and only 21 games left?



Bradley Beal: “Yes and no. We got time, but we can’t keep saying we got time. Like you said, we only got 21 games left….we do gotta get rolling. We can’t keep talking about it.” pic.twitter.com/wQL2Wu28dl — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 4, 2024

This team has the pieces. Time is running out, but the flashes and moments have been there occasionally. It’s go-time now.