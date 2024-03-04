 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns vs Thunder Takeaways: Self-induced mistakes ultimately do the Suns in

The way things finished is the way they started in this one for the Suns, and they were ultimately not able to get out of their own way.

By Stephen PridGeon-Garner
Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In a wild, rollercoaster fashion, the Phoenix Suns saw themselves in a good old-fashioned Western Conference shootout of sorts. Sunday night’s battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder had its highs and lows, runs and stops. In the end, Phoenix could not pull out the victory, losing 118-110.

However, even with a dominant +12 showing on the boards, they could not get out of their own way in multiple stretches — after righting their wrongs — ultimately coming up short.

Here are a few of my quick-hitting takeaways.

1. ) Turnovers-galore

Coming into yesterday’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Suns were 25th in turnovers per game, with 14.9 giveaways a night. In total, they were 26th, with 893.

The Suns would concede 31 points to Oklahoma City last night off of their 22 turnovers.

Presently with 915 — by way of 22 in a (more than winnable) 118-110 loss, they rank 28th in total turnovers and 27th on a per-game basis, at 15.0.

The difference of 11 field goal attempts that the Thunder were able to have in their favor was simply too much to overcome, even with the inspiring 20-2 run the Suns compiled in the third quarter, to come back from down 24 (a stretch where they then minimized turnovers), those successes in the process were short-lived.

What was rougher on their process was the live ball turnovers, which accounted for 77% of their 22 total turnovers. The Suns are 5th worst in total live ball turnovers this season, with 505 — accounting for 55.2% of their general turnovers on the season. They’re also 5th worst in lost out-of-bounds turnovers (56), and 6th worst in bad pass turnovers (324).

It was their 8th game north of 20 turnovers, where they’re 3-5 this season, and their 28th north of the league average of 13.6 a game — where they’re 15-13.

Want to credit the Thunder, as they were steadfast in the execution of their game plan schematically, as they were swarming with double teams then the requisite rotations to sustain successes while betting on it. When they were able to take care of it, the results were some of their most beautiful possessions on the season in ball movement:

Take here, for example.

Or here.

Or here.

Shot quality was green on the somewhat rare occasion where they didn’t give it away, and the outlet to winning this one rather clearly came down to just that.

Ball security has risen on multiple occasions as the entity that often is the Achilles heel for this team, even when fully healthy, and is a byproduct of, as coach Vogel put it, “trying to play perfect team ball.”

Ultimately, it’s likely to come up multiple times more as a challenge for them to conquer, in opportunity.

2.) No-nonsense Nurkić

A very blue-collar approach — again — from Jusuf Nurkić, saw him dominate on the glass, to the tune of a franchise record in rebounds (31).

His ever-presence in this one was most dominant here but was multifaceted in impact.

Take this sequence for example:

His versatility in usage and abilities to execute within it all was invaluable, and he’s truly been in a space of late.

Plus-minus isn’t the end-all, be-all in stats, but for him to have surfaced from this rollercoaster ride +10, in a game they lost by 8, really speaks to just how impactful he was.

Is another game in this recent stretch that’s a template for him to be optimized. He has a different style of opponent, but him stamping his fingerprint on things in a loud manner defensively and in rebounding, makes him as important as any piece to this team reaching its ceiling.

Phoenix is 2-4 post All-Star break, with a quick pit stop in Denver on Tuesday, before returning home for a quick two against Toronto and Boston, then a 4-game road swing at Cleveland, Boston, Charlotte, and Milwaukee.

