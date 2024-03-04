Update: Devin Booker expected to be sidelined for 7-10 days

The Phoenix Suns got some unpleasant news this morning on the status of Devin Booker’s injury.
The team will be without their star guard for at least the next 7-10 days according to insider Shams Charania.
Update on an expected timeline on Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker's right ankle sprain: pic.twitter.com/psi2abAm6r— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2024
He suffered the injury on Saturday night in the loss to Houston before their contest against OKC last night. It could be worse, and they dodged a bullet in the long run, but it’s still a tough blow for a team that needs to build chemistry.
The Suns are 31-19 with Devin Booker and just 4-7 without him this season as Charania notes in the video update above.
The Suns’ upcoming schedule is brutal, so they will need to find a way to stay afloat in the tight Western Conference standings until his return.
Phoenix’s next six games:
- @ Denver — Tuesday, March 5th
- vs. Toronto — Thursday, March 7th
- vs. Boston — Saturday, March 9th
- @ Cleveland — Monday, March 11th (8 days)
- @ Boston — Thursday, March 14th (11 days)
- @ Charlotte — Friday, March 15th
This is a tough stretch to be minus one of your best players. I’d speculate that the Charlotte game (second of a back-to-back) is the target date given the schedule. That would be the 12th day of his timeline backdating to today.
We will keep you updated on the latest surrounding Devin Booker’s availability.
