Update: Devin Booker expected to be sidelined for 7-10 days

The Phoenix Suns will be without their star guard for at least the next 7-10 days according to Shams Charania.

By Brandon Duenas
NBA: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns got some unpleasant news this morning on the status of Devin Booker’s injury.

The team will be without their star guard for at least the next 7-10 days according to insider Shams Charania.

He suffered the injury on Saturday night in the loss to Houston before their contest against OKC last night. It could be worse, and they dodged a bullet in the long run, but it’s still a tough blow for a team that needs to build chemistry.

The Suns are 31-19 with Devin Booker and just 4-7 without him this season as Charania notes in the video update above.

The Suns’ upcoming schedule is brutal, so they will need to find a way to stay afloat in the tight Western Conference standings until his return.

Phoenix’s next six games:

  • @ Denver — Tuesday, March 5th
  • vs. Toronto — Thursday, March 7th
  • vs. Boston — Saturday, March 9th
  • @ Cleveland — Monday, March 11th (8 days)
  • @ Boston — Thursday, March 14th (11 days)
  • @ Charlotte — Friday, March 15th

This is a tough stretch to be minus one of your best players. I’d speculate that the Charlotte game (second of a back-to-back) is the target date given the schedule. That would be the 12th day of his timeline backdating to today.

NBA: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

We will keep you updated on the latest surrounding Devin Booker’s availability.

