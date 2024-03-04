Ish Wainright is returning to the Phoenix Suns

It has been quite the journey this season for Ish Wainright. He began the season with the Phoenix Suns, but due to the size of the roster, was a casualty who did not survive preseason cuts.

He was then signed by the Portland Trail Blazers. He played 7 games in Portland, not receiving much of a chance after suffering an MCL sprain. His final stat total with the Blazers? 7 games, 2.9 points on 33.3/37.5/100 splits, 1.3 rebounds, and 0 assists. He was waived by the team on January 6 and has been looking for a home ever since.

He is homeless no more.

The Phoenix Suns are bringing back forward Ish Wainright on a two-way NBA contract, agents Jim Tanner, Deirunas Visockas told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wainright played seven games for Portland this season after past two years in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/a0K1pZ6Hda — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2024

Ish Wainright, who two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, is returning to the Valley on a two-way contract. He previously played in 105 games with the Suns, averaging 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds.

His addition means the Suns are not done making moves. They currently had all of their two-way spots spoken for, as Saben Lee, Udoka Azubuike, and Theo Maledon were all signed to that specific deal. James Jones will be either converting one of them to a full-time contract, making them eligible for the postseason roster, or cutting them to make room for Wainright.

Ish was definitely a fan favorite in his time with the Suns. That massive smile, those broad shoulders; he was an infectious member of the team who we all wanted great things for. It will be nice to see him back in Suns’ purple and orange, although his former number 12 is spoken for. Two-way player Theo Maledon is currently wearing it.

We most likely won’t get much playing time, but when he does, expect the loyal fans at the Footprint Center to get on their feet and cheer his return.

Fun fact (don’t know if you knew this): he played tight end at the University of Baylor.