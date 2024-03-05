Maybe the Suns did need a point guard after all

The point guard position. It has been an enigma this season for the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns. Do they need somebody who is dedicated to that role? Someone who has spent their entire development as a basketball player honing the skill set of a playmaker and distributor? Someone who understands how to involve teammates and put them in a position to maximize their skill sets?

Before the 2023-24 NBA season began, James Jones made his strategic moves. When rumors began to matriculate out of Washington about the happiness level of three-time All-Star Bradley Beal and his desire to leave the franchise that he had played for over the past 11 seasons, Jones seized the opportunity.

It is rare to have someone as talented as Beal wanting out of their situation, knowing that they hold all the cards and leverage in the situation. Beal possessed a rare no-trade clause, which essentially allowed him to dictate where his destination would be. His desire? Phoenix, Arizona playing alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

With Chris Paul aging and breaking down in the playoffs numerous times during his three-season stint in the Valley. Jones chased the talent. Using Paul and Landry Shamet’s contract, combined with numerous first-round picks, Jones brought Bradley Beal to Phoenix despite his position in the roster already being occupied by one of the franchise’s greatest players in Devin Booker.

Our conversations began.

Did the Suns truly need a primary point guard? The team had one of the greatest ever to play the position roster for the previous three seasons and the result was an NBA Finals appearance and two second-round exits. Devin Booker had served in the point guard role earlier in his career when his team was void of talent and playmaking, and he was forced into developing aspects of that skill set. Beal, at 6’4”, also had experience playing some point, and Kevin Durant has facilitated offenses throughout his career with his passing abilities.

Jones doubled down on the move by trading former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers and gaining Jusuf Nurkic in return. Nurkic, although not nearly as athletic as Ayton, possessed the skill of passing. His basketball IQ created a comfortable fit for the team and theoretically solved the we don’t have a point guard problem.

I was on the side of the argument that believed that it would work. You didn’t need someone dedicated to playmaking when you have four playmakers on the court. Looking at the previous and most recent NBA champions, none of them possessed a true point guard by traditional standards.

Jamal Murray is a capable playmaker, but he resembles Bradley Beal more than Chris Paul because of his ability to score. Stephen Curry plays the point guard, but we all know that he isn’t a point guard. Jrue Holliday is a defensive stalwart, not a primary distributor. The traditional point guard isn’t what it used to be. So why would Phoenix need one with that level of talent on the court?

Let's look at the starting PG's for the past four NBA Champs:



'23: Jamal Murray

'22: Steph Curry

'21: Jrue Holiday

'20: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope



Case. And. Point. People. https://t.co/X23SsqAqfq — John Voita (@DarthVoita) July 16, 2023

What I failed to realize in making that argument is those three players have played the point their entire career. They have developed that skill set and understand the ebbs and flows of a game; when to turn it on from a playmaking standpoint and when to rely on their elite scoring ability. In the case of the Nuggets and the Warriors, Murray and Curry both possess a chemistry with their teammates that develops with repetition and time. They instinctively understand how to execute the offense, where their teammates are going to be, and how to maximize those around them.

Phoenix, conversely, is a team of mercenaries. It is a team thrown together based on talent rather than connectivity. Of course, the end goal is to achieve that level of chemistry, but it hasn’t come to fruition this season due to injuries. The result? Phoenix is atrocious at taking care of the ball.

The Suns are 27th in the league with 15.0 turnovers per game. They are 5th worst in the league in total live-ball turnovers this season. They lead the league with 4.1 turnovers in the fourth quarter, coughing up the ball on 17% of their possessions in the period.

Having a primary point guard position would negate aspects of their issue.

You look at the recent history of Phoenix, and is quite clear that the loss of a primary point guard has affected their ability to secure possessions. They have gone — in just two seasons — from the seventh-best team at taking care of the ball to the fourth-worst.

21-22 Suns: 12.9 TO’s (7th)

22-23 Suns: 13.5 TO’s (11th)

23-24 Suns: 14.9 TO’s (25th)



CP3 Effect? Product of bad coaching? Product of mercenary roster construction? — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) March 4, 2024

The hope was that as the season progressed, the turnover numbers would begin to dissipate and that chemistry and understanding of the offense and spacing with lead to muted turnover numbers. That simply hasn’t occurred. Even at this point in the season — 60 games in — the amount of turnovers is astonishing.

You can point your finger at the injuries. You can point your fingers at newly acquired players and the shuffling of the roster in rotations. You should point your finger at the lack of point guard play.

Devon Booker is having a career season, averaging 27.5 points and 6.8 assists. He is also taking care of the ball, posting a respectable 1.63 assist-to-turnover ratio. He has done what he can to fulfill the role of point guard when asked, and statistically, he has on the surface been successful.

The challenge faced, however, is that delicate balance between the playmaker and the scorer.

A point guard must be completely and utterly selfless, and if not, know when and where to utilize his skill sets. We’ve seen instances in which Booker has had an off night offensively, and rather than falling back on facilitation, he continues to try to find his shot. He’s had an amazing season, but he is more effective as an off-ball two-guard than a primary facilitator.

Then there is the addition of Bradley Beal. He has spent nearly half of the season on the injured list, missing 29 of the Suns’ 61 games. In games in which he has played, he hasn’t been asked to be a primary distributor. This is partially due to Booker assuming that role. Unfortunately, we have witnessed regression year-over-year as it relates to playmaking ability.

Bradley Beal's playmaking advanced metrics this season vs. last season, per @The_BBall_Index: pic.twitter.com/0Z8MAf4s0k — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 4, 2024

It isn’t going to get easier as a season progresses, nor will it into the postseason. Opposing defenses don’t get easier to face in the postseason; they get harder. If you are a turnover-prone team, those teams will make you pay for it. We witnessed it last night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Two games ago, against the Houston Rockets, the Suns turned the ball over 19 times. The Rockets converted those turnovers into just 19 points. Last night against the Thunder, they turned the ball over 22 times. The Thunder turned those into 31 points.

What the Suns have built this season isn’t sustainable. It isn’t a recipe for success. The team has 21 games to figure out how to turn the ball over less. Quite frankly, I don’t know if that is possible. We are at the point of the season where you are who you are and teams with an affinity for loose with the ball generally don’t magically find a spell that they can cast upon themselves that allows them to cease the turnovers.

All hope isn’t lost. Just look at the turnover rates for some of the recent NBA Champions:

Suns are 27th in the NBA with 15.0 turnovers.



All hope isn’t lost, however. Turnover rates for some of the recent NBA Champs:



23 DEN: 14.5 (20th)

22 GSW: 14.9 (29th)

20 LAL: 15.2 (22nd)

18 GSW: 15.5 (26th)

17 GSW: 14.8 (22nd) — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 4, 2024

In hindsight, I was wrong. I wanted to believe that having a starting with four players who were quality passers would equate to a team not needing a primary ball handler. It was an experiment and it isn’t working. I accept that hope blinded my instinct.

The journey that lies before James Jones is a tricky one. Beal still possesses that no-trade clause and is under contract to make $50.2 million next year, $53.7 million the year after, and has a player option for $57.1 million in 2026-27.

The franchise depleted their future for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. We will wait and see how much of that future James Jones can get back with the assets he has remaining. And whether or not adding a point guard is in the cards.