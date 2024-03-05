Game Preview: Suns travel to Denver for battle against red-hot Nuggets

Who: Phoenix Suns (35-26) @ Denver Nuggets (42-19)

When: 8:00 pm AZ Time

Where: Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado

Watch: TNT, 3TV, and Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

These teams are trending in nearly opposite directions at the moment. Phoenix is just 2-4 in their last six games and is down Devin Booker, while Denver has fired off six straight wins.

A late-night battle in the Mile High City on TNT should make for entertaining television. The Suns showed some flashes of life in their loss to the Thunder on Sunday night, but ultimately fell short after storming back into the game.

Devin Booker did not travel with the team and is reportedly out for at least the next 7-10 days.

Denver took game one between these teams by a score of 119-111 in a game without Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon among others in December.

Probable Starters

Phoenix

Jusuf Nurkic*

Kevin Durant

Royce O’Neale

Grayson Allen

Bradley Beal

Denver

Nikola Jokic

Aaron Gordon

Michael Porter Jr.

Christian Braun

Jamal Murray

Injury Report

Suns

Nassir Little — OUT (Knee)

Josh Okogie — OUT (lower abdominal strain)

Jusuf Nurkic — QUESTIONABLE (Calf tightness)

Devin Booker — OUT (Ankle)

Damion Lee — Out (Knee)

Nuggets

Vlatkko Cancar — Out (Knee)

#Suns at #Nuggets injury report:



OUT: Devin Booker (ankle), Josh Okogie (lower abdominal strain), Nassir Little (knee inflammation) and Damion Lee (knee).



QUESTIONABLE: Jusuf Nurkic (right calf tightness).



Bradley Beal (hamstring) isn't on the injury report. — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 5, 2024

What to Watch

Joker vs. Nurkic

These two always go at it. Dating back to their early career battle in Denver for minutes at the center position, it’s always been a bit chippy between the two.

The Suns’ big man is fresh off a monster 31-rebound performance in their loss to the Thunder on Sunday night.

Nurkic is questionable with right calf tightness, so if he is unable to go that would add to the bucket of problems that Nikola Jokic presents. Drew Eubanks and Bol Bol figure to see more run should Jusuf be sidelined. They’ll have their hands full, that’s for sure.

Bol Bol revenge tour?

This could be a game where a lot is needed from former Nugget Bol Bol. If Nurkic is unable to go and they are down Booker, Okogie, and Little that limits some of the flexibility to slow Denver down.

"I think Bol is just putting himself in good positions to score the ball."



️ KD on Bol Bol improving his game on both ends of the floor.@MountainAmerica | #ComingInHot pic.twitter.com/ya6yVHYoI8 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 28, 2024

Facing a tough Denver team with size makes Bol’s importance in this game skyrocket. Bol is coming off a pair of quiet games in their back-to-back this past weekend, totaling just 7 points in 18 minutes.

A breakout Bol Bol game couldn’t come at a better time, and even then they’d need more help.

Bradley Beal is fresh off an efficient 31-point game against the Thunder after getting ejected in his return the night before against Houston.

Road Kill?

The Nuggets are second in the NBA behind only Boston (29-3) at home with a sparkling 24-5 record in Ball Arena. Phoenix holds a 15-13 road record this season.

Denver has rattled off an impressive 7 straight wins and will enter tonight’s game at full strength. It will be an uphill climb for Phoenix in this one.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will need big nights for this squad to keep up with a lethal Denver offense. It’s difficult to envision a game they win without those two combining for 55+ points.

Prediction

The Nuggets are tough to beat at home. The Suns’ injury report does not inspire confidence in stealing this one, but I think they make it competitive. It’s going to be a test for a reeling Suns squad.

Nuggets win 123-114. I hope to be proven wrong.