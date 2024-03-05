Recap: Suns take down Denver in OT thriller, 117-107

The Phoenix Suns had a rollercoaster of a game but pulled off a much-needed road win in overtime.

It was ugly at times, but they hung in there and took care of business when it mattered most. A big-time win for the Suns.

Key Performers

Grayson Allen — 28 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 8-12 3PFG

Kevin Durant — 35 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 14-34 FG

Nikola Jokic — 25 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 8-18 FG

Jamal Murray — 28 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 12-25 FG

Game Flow

First Half

The first quarter was neck and neck for the entirety of the quarter with each team trading buckets.

Grayson Allen got off to an extremely hot start, connecting on all four of his three-point attempts to begin the game.

Jamal Murray got hot early and the quarter ended on a miraculous off-balance Nikola Jokic triple at the time expired. Those types of shots falling after a strong defensive stand are always deflating.

After the first quarter of action, Denver led 32-28. Allen finished with 12 points leading the way for Phoenix. Murray chipped in with 11 points in the opening frame.

The early second quarter was more of the back-and-forth action that took place in the first twelve minutes. Just as Denver started to pull away, a quick 11-0 Phoenix run sparked a Denver timeout and gave the Suns a four-point lead, 47-43.

Even David Roddy got in on the action, completing an impressive and-one here.

Kevin Durant hit a trio of tough shots to get going during the Suns’ 13-0 run. Denver started the second quarter shooting 3-15 from the field.

WOW OH WOW pic.twitter.com/7iDcia9nUs — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 6, 2024

Phoenix stormed out in front to a 62-46 lead after a massive 26-3 run led by Durant, Allen, Nurkic, and company.

Grayson Allen was pouring it in for Phoenix, going a perfect 6-for-6 from deep with 22 points in the first half.

Phoenix took a 65-50 lead into the break.

Second Half

The Suns opened up the second half strong, with Grayson Allen continuing to shoot the leather off the basketball. He drilled his two more threes to open the quarter to improve to a perfect 8-for-8 from deep.

Phoenix got off to a 12-5 start in the quarter, but Denver quickly went on a 5-0 run to close the gap.

GRAYSON ALLEN CAN'T MISS.



8/8 FROM 3, 28 PTS



PHX-DEN on TNT pic.twitter.com/1Ef8SapQpo — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2024

A pivotal moment occurred at the 3:20 mark of the third when Jusuf Nurkic picked up his fifth foul. Phoenix led by 15 before that and one.

Drew Eubanks provided a spark for the Suns off the bench, drawing fouls on multiple possessions and grabbing offensive rebounds.

Phoenix took a 90-81 lead in the fourth and final quarter. Denver won the third quarter by six points.

Saben Lee opened up the 4th quarter with an emphatic dunk in transition.

Denver started strong, cutting the lead to just four (94-90) picking up the momentum from the third quarter. The Suns went 4:20 without a field goal midway through the 4th.

A clutch triple from Bradley Beal extended the Suns’ lead to nine, only to see it quickly answered by a three from KCP.

The Suns were unable to get anything going offensively and Denver capitalized late to take the lead after a Caldwell-Pope three, 100-99. The Suns scored just 12 points in the 4th quarter.

A Kevin Durant three tied the game at 102. Jokic had a chance to win it, but no good. OT we go.

Headed to OT ➡️ pic.twitter.com/I4V7njIGlL — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 6, 2024

OT

The Suns opened the extra session with a Drew Eubanks dunk to take a two-point lead.

Phoenix scored 10 points in the first three minutes of overtime after just managing 12 in the 4th quarter.

Durant and Beal quickly put up five points a piece in the first couple of minutes in OT. It was a dominant extra session of basketball with Phoenix engulfing Denver by a score of 15-5. An avalanche if you will.

Suns win it, 117-107.

Up Next?

Suns vs. Raptors — Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center