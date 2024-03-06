Suns vs Nuggets Takeaways: Durant delivers in OT in a much-needed clutch win in the Mile High City

A game that saw the Phoenix Suns go up as much as 22 points, to then see 14 lead changes, and 4 times tied, speaks to just how competitive and contentious things grew.

The Suns and their persistent flair for the dramatic resurfaced as the Denver Nuggets worked their way back, but Durant was ultimately able to save them in overtime for an ultra-impressive and potentially identity-stamping style of win.

Here are a few of my quick-hitting takeaways.

1. ) Defense set the tone

The Denver Nuggets, on a synergy and connection level, are the best offense in the NBA. They also showed it last season and even more so in the playoffs, and have been a Rubik’s cube to solve for the last year. The connectedness and three-level skill of Jokić and Murray, the beautiful movement in orbit around them, the timely shooting of Caldwell-Pope, the spacing and growing scoring versatility of Porter Jr, dunkers spot spacing + connecting + cutting and vertical spacing of Gordon — their pieces fit complementary like a puzzle, and Michael Malone has them on the same accord.

The Suns held them to their 9th lowest offensive rating in the season (102.9) while also their 4th lowest halfcourt offensive rating (82.6).

Denver’s field goal percentage by quarter, and how their rating/halfcourt rating varied over the course of the game:

• 59% (13-22), 104.3/77.1

• 22.7% (5-22), 96.1/71.4

• 56.5% (13-23), 109.6/86.7

• 33.3% (8-24), 106.3/83.5

• 40% (2-5), 102.8/82.6

Denver 7th in both offensive rating (118.7) and halfcourt rating (103.2), so, to have held them, the defending champions, below their standard while in their building, speaks to the above-average level the Suns defense can hit at.

They also average 12.7 turnovers per game, one of the best in ball security on the season. The Suns were able to stifle their flow in spots, and they finished with 14 in this one

The Suns started this game matchup-wise with Royce O’Neale on Aaron Gordon, making the 2-man actions between him and Jokić a switch — with Durant providing backside help with size.

The Suns started this one with Royce O'Neale on Aaron Gordon, & Durant on Porter Jr.



Them being able to switch the Gordon-Jokić actions & play with activity from there is a *very* intriguing wrinkle developing that's kept the team out of rotations — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

They were able to flatten out plenty of action and keep the shell intact often. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen was flying around with activity in screen navigation and getting up solid contests on the perimeter.

Without fouling (!), their switching was connected, Jusuf Nurkić was ever-active (again) and set the tone on both ends of the floor, in tandem with O’Neale to bring physicality to the party, as well as Nurkić showcasing timely scheme versatility at the level of the screen (again) in pockets.

They’d hold one of the league’s most efficient lineups (Murray/Caldwell-Pope/Porter Jr/Gordon/Jokić) to -6 on the game, in their 28 minutes on the floor — 105 possessions.

After a near-even first quarter, the Suns ramped up the defensive activity, in the second. It then resurfaced after a hot third and half of the fourth.

Have to give a shout-out to Drew Eubanks as well who came in and provided activity in place of Nurkić in overtime.

All-around, impressive showing from the Suns on that end of the floor — a template they’ll need to build on.

Winning off execution, with discipline, and with the timely stops required in multiple moments.

2.) Offense Optimized in Many Stretches

For all of the attention the Nuggets’ offense gets, it was their defense that took the greatest steps over last season and has sustained into this season, that’s enabled them the dominant team showings they’ve compiled.

Multiple efforts, activity, timely rotations, and being on a string collectively, have become their standard — they’re 8th in defensive rating (114.0) and 9th in the halfcourt (97.3) this season.

The Suns have had their bouts in process offensively. Independent of the shot making, and without the excuse of not having Devin Booker, they showed up and played peak-level Suns offense in multiple stretches.

Suns play through the elbow to start this one, with Nurkić



The Chin screen from Durant for Beal holds the lowman, sharp skip from Nurkić to Allen who's free pic.twitter.com/zVIR5CRQbt — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

Talk about the tone being set, this was the Suns pulling immediately at the known strings that Denver concedes.

Malone-led defenses are aggressive with their lowman, x-out rotations, and the Suns wasted no time tugging at that portion.

Notice the method of attack, and movement within it all, though — that’s it for this team.

They can get there in multiple contexts, but blending it to where it isn’t too much of any specific entity, until late in a game, is the process.

Phoenix averages 45.4 drives a game on the season. Post All-Star, they’re at 47. Last night, they were at 56.

The ball and/or player movement portion sets the table for them to then attack and get paint touches, galore.

Saben Lee again playing the way the Suns need him to, & bringing paint/rim pressure in Beal off mins — great drive here



Notice what's going on off-ball here too, though. Staggered screens for Durant occupies that entire side of the floor, leaving the cup unattended pic.twitter.com/ubvClK4PAk — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

Notice Saben Lee here, with a straight line drive enabled, while Durant is setting up in ‘Double Away’ and that action garners all the attention on the weakside.

Durant was consistently in movement (!) today, and making him more of a moving target gave the halfcourt attack a different style of punch — one that intriguingly compromised the Nuggets defense often.

Keeping a better blend of the dynamic touches for him, versus the steady diet we saw vs Oklahoma City, makes all the difference in the world.

Much like the defense, this was also a template for the offensive process.

3.) (More) Grayson Allen Pyrotechnics

By way of all spoken to above, we saw — again — Grayson Allen optimized.

The contexts in which he has had these eruptions offensively have been a by-product of the Suns playing to the style that optimizes their entire unit.

Not to steady of a diet of one player being featured, not too steady of a diet of one specific offensive context either. Also, not bogged down in the halfcourt all game.

Mentioned it above, but ball movement, player movement, drive and kick, and a transition attack — that’s the blend for their offensive process.

The best teams understand respacing & how it plays in process



O'Neale initiating. Nurkić flows into the empty dho with KD. Customary to Malone, DEN early with the lowman



KD gets 2 on the move, hits Nurkić on the short-roll. Nurk is quick off it.



Watch O'Neale pull MPJ away pic.twitter.com/DhCiOiPkMA — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

Notice each entity of the attack here, as well as the respacing and movement. From Durant on a dynamic touch, after playing through Nurkić at the elbow, to the second side spacing, and how it’s all connected to set, maintain, then execute in the advantage.

By way of it all, is a wide-open Grayson Allen attempt from deep.

Suns go Flex to start the half. Beal ghosts in misdirection, then immediately flows off a screen from Durant to the handoff from Nurkić



O'Neale again, this time with a pin-in



Beal gets 2 to the ball, so Murray is now the lowman, leaving a 2v1 in the now strong — Allen's 7th 3 pic.twitter.com/fBfAsdw4ep — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

Notice again, the bevy of movement in the halfcourt. The tempo of play here is on an uptick which is — again — how Beal is optimized in the halfcourt as well as the team.

The misdirection, Durant screening for him, a Nurkić handoff in connecting, Allen as a baseline runner, and O’Neale screening in exit. All five players are active and involved to ultimately net the advantage created — burning the lowman as they shape-shifted the court balance and manipulated space.

Allen is again the recipient.

One thing the Suns are sure to do is hunt out the cross court skip in transition



Almost always high shot quality generated from it, & O'Neale is right on time with the delivery to Allen — still one of the most effective in transition pic.twitter.com/UaNRDf3VXO — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

Again involved here is Royce O’Neale. Simple transition play but him being able to viably initiate offense allows for Durant and Allen — 2 of the league’s best — to get ahead of the defense.

They have sought out the cross-court skip with great regularity in transition, and Allen’s often been the recipient.

It was his 6th game with 6+ makes from deep this season, and the Suns are 5-1 in those games.

The relevance in it, however, is how his play is often s barometer of how aligned with their process the team is. That’s independent of injury, like with Booker out in this one, as well as the 8 3PM Allen eruption in Chicago, Durant being out in the 9 3PM eruption vs Miami, or Beal being out for the Christmas day pyrotechnics.

When the Suns play to their offensive identity, they see at least one of the role players catch a heater. Vs Denver, it was Allen’s night.

4.) Quarter Lull’s

The Suns have had a propensity for random quarter-long lull’s that impact either a lead they garnered or pin them well behind.

They come up rather often, and we saw it in the second half of this one, where they scored just 25 in the third, and 12 in the fourth.

The sub 25-point quarters the Suns will randomly sprinkle in over the last few weeks simply can't happen with the potency & offensive-minded approach they have



Process-wise, independent of the defense in this window, the offensive production has to be non-negotiable — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) December 23, 2023

Keep an eye on the frequency of these, as they will need to mitigate them to optimize their efforts.

Up next: Suns travel back to Phoenix for two, with a Raptors matchup coming Thursday, then a Celtics primetime matchup coming Saturday, before they hit the road for a 4-game east coast trip.