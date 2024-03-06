The Schizophrenic Suns strike again

So, how are you feeling? How is your blood pressure doing? Is it time to see the doctor again just to double-check? I called my physician this morning to set up an appointment. I feel like I need it.

The Phoenix Suns survived the Denver Nuggets last night, winning in overtime, 118-110. The game was a microcosm of what is great about this Suns team and what makes you want to Thelma-and-Louise it right off of a cliff. They go up big. They move the ball. They can’t make a shot in the fourth. They stand around and watch KD.

“Schizophrenic” is the best term I can use to describe what we witnessed last night and have experienced throughout the season. Through three quarters, this team functions properly. But when the fourth hits, they go to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. That’s the signpost up ahead — their next stop, the Twilight Zone!

The script held true again last night.

Watched the Suns vs Nuggets game super late last night. The thing that stuck out to me was how active the team was in getting deflections on defense and defensive rebounding. Im not worried abou tlast nights 4th quarter, team looked tired but STILL got open shots. — Coach (@CoachEvanB) March 6, 2024

Ball movement, three-point shooting, rebounding. All were present against the NBA champions on Tuesday night during the first three quarters. Through the first three, the team had 24 assists on 31 made shots. They shot 45.5% from beyond the arc. They outrebounded the Nuggets 31-39. They had an edge to them, the edge we wish they would play with on a more regular basis.

When the Suns are playing in that fashion, we all know that they’re hard to beat. Even without Devin Booker, who could return against the Boston Celtics on Saturday at the earliest — I’m not counting my Book 1’s before they ship — they have the talent to go on offensive stretches that are nightmarish for opposing defenses.

Heck, the Suns even held onto the ball. It was the 11th time out of 62 games in which the team had turned the ball over 10 or fewer times. They are 8-3 in those games. The TNT broadcast picked up Frank Vogel informing his players that the goal was to just simply keep it at two turnovers per quarter. Seeing as the game went to overtime — a fifth quarter — the Suns held to that goal.

But then there’s the fourth quarter. Both teams’ shooting in the fourth was abysmal. They combined 13-of-48 shooting (27.1%) and it’s understandable as to why.

This was an intense basketball game. Phoenix was in Denver, the Mile High City, playing against the team that eliminated them from the postseason ten months ago. Bradley Beal was in game three back from returning from a hamstring injury, so his explosiveness was compromised.

Through the first three quarters, the Suns and Nuggets were locking horns in an intense game. Phoenix had been up 22 points at the nine-minute mark in the third quarter, but the Nuggets closed the gap. Granted, Denver expended a lot of gas in their tank to do so.

But for the Suns, this is their Achilles heel. It may be new to the Nuggets, but the Suns’ inability to function in the fourth is becoming a reoccurring nightmare. This is what doesn’t make sense. This is what makes them schizophrenic. Their fourth-quarter drop-off is unexplainable.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN…THE FOURTH QUARTER pic.twitter.com/AwsjMJLsGq — SUNSWORLDWIDE (@SUNSWORLDWIDE_) March 6, 2024

It is crazy to think that if games ended in the third quarter, the Suns would be 46-16. That’s right, there have been 10 times in which they have blown a lead that they possessed entering the fourth. Schizophrenic.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what needs to occur to fix this issue. It’s something that we’ve been talking about the entire season. What is the “why”? I could fall back on statements I made earlier this week about the lack of a point guard. About a lack of direction. About leaning too hard into your stars. At the end of the day, however, that is what those stars get paid to do. To execute in the final period.

Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant combined to go 4-of-16 in the fourth, but thankfully Durant hit his final shot of the period.

Couldn’t buy a bucket all night, until it was time to tie it up in the closing moments of the 4th.



Always have faith in Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/P8FuHpIiw0 — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) March 6, 2024

When it was all said and done, the team had 32 assists on 42 made shots, which is tied for their seventh-most assists this season. 31 is the magic number there. If the team has 31 or more assists, the team is 14-1.

So I ask again, how are you feeling? Where is your head? How do you interpret what we witnessed last night?

I’ll take the win. We need it. We need a bad. The Suns are now 3-4 post All-Star Break. Yes, they play Toronto on Thursday, a team that just got waxed by the Pelicans, but then they welcome the Boston Celtics. Then the Cleveland Cavaliers. And then the Celtics again. And then the Bucks. The list goes on and on.

How am I feeling after yesterday? I have a slight grin. I’m glad they got that win, nay, I’m thankful. Phoenix has its issues. So does every other team in the NBA. If they didn’t, this would be a fun sport to watch game-to-game. And I’m thankful for that. I’m thankful for the roller coaster ride that I experienced last night.

Even in a loss, I love this sport. But when you squeak out one of those wins, it makes your drive to work on Wednesday much more enjoyable. Maybe I am the schizophrenic one.