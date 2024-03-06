The Phoenix Suns picked up their signature win against the Nuggets

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a three with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter to put the Denver Nuggets up one for their first lead since the second quarter. Jamal Murray made a spinning left-block mid-range with 44.7 to put the Phoenix Suns down three.

The same game story for the Suns was just minutes away from being actualized for the umpteenth time this year. Phoenix gets down, the Suns come back, the Valley blows a big fourth-quarter lead, and loses again heartbreakingly.

However, Kevin Durant had other plans. With time ticking down, the Slim Reaper hit a deep three with elite defender Aaron Gordon draped all over him, forcing the game into overtime, where he and Bradley Beal took over, giving the Suns the 117-107 win.

KD 3 TO TIE THE GAME!



102-102



DENVER BALL, 4 SECONDS LEFT ON TNT https://t.co/R8DrGnfqMY pic.twitter.com/6Ytw3rJx1M — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2024

This win was the Suns’ best of the year. The Nuggets came into the matchup winners of six in a row, and the Denver altitude gives the home team a consistent advantage. On the Valley’s end, Devin Booker remained out with his ankle injury he suffered on Saturday, and the Suns suffered another gut-wrenching defeat against the Thunder on Sunday, where they came back from down 24 just to let go of another fourth-quarter lead.

The Suns did not immediately become a better team just from this victory, but they have more texture than they previously displayed. In the face of adversity, they could have easily packed it in against the defending champs, and few outside of the Arizona media would have batted an eye over their single-game performance.

The most impressive part of the victory was not Durant’s stellar play in overtime and down the stretch; it was the team effort. Phoenix’s resilience and unity was on display. Drew Eubanks stepped up for Jusuf Nurkić, who was in foul trouble for most of the game. Grayson Allen hit eight threes, and Saben Lee played with immense energy, highlighted by his thunderous slam over Zeke Nnaji in the fourth quarter. Moreover, Phoenix forced Nikola Jokić into seven turnovers.

Eight players on the team scored in the second quarter. The team went on a 23-2 run in the middle of it.

When Phoenix blew another fourth-quarter lead, the team did not falter in overtime. Beal and Durant’s strong play in the final five minutes was complemented by tenacious defense, limiting the Nuggets to only seven points.

The Suns still have issues, but yesterday showed that one of them is not heart. The conditions did not stop the squad from picking up their signature win of the year.

Grayson Allen is not going to make eight threes every night, and Drew Eubanks will not consistently have 10 points and eight boards, but Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Eric Gordon are not going to combine to go 21-59 from the floor and 5-17 from three every game. Phoenix should feel good about themselves knowing that down one of their All-Stars, they can compete with the best of the best.