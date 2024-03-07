Inside the Suns - Topics: Turnovers, Frank Vogel, Damion Lee

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Phoenix Suns team.

Each week the Fantable - a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns’ latest issues and news.

Fantable Questions of the Week

Q1 - Why (other than not having a true point guard) do you believe the Suns are so turnover prone?

GuarGuar: Most of our turnovers come when Booker is not on the floor. I agreed with James Jones that we didn’t need a PG for the starting lineup… but when Booker sits it’s just been a nightmare turnover wise. Durant clearly cannot consistently initiate an offense. When he gets double teamed bad things happen. Beal is also very inconsistent and that’s about it for our lead initiators. Our only other true playmaker other than Book is Nurkic. So with Book being out a week whenever Nurk sits we really see the turnovers explode… like in the OKC game.

OldAz: Time and cohesion in a defined system. While we know that injuries have been a big issue this season, the only thing even slightly surprising has been the degree to which injuries have hit. However, we tend to forget that this is the first season all these players are playing together. This consistency and cohesion is important in a game like basketball. We see it when the Suns play teams that may not be as talented, but have been together for a couple years or more. Those teams have played together enough to have a plan and a feel for their various player combinations to respond to almost anything thrown at them.

The Suns, however, struggle when the opponent blitzes the ball handler as well as when players shuffle on and off the court during game transitions. A lot of this would be solved with a traditional point guard but that isn’t happening this year and (if it ever does happen) will necessitate talented players getting less minutes. For now, the biggest on court reason for the turnovers is the lack of a game plan and/or the familiarity with on another to run it when the opponent gets aggressive.

Brrrberry: I think it’s coaching. Vogel and KY are soft and they’re not holding the star players accountable like they should and it trickles down all the way throughout the roster. I think the reason why teams like Utah, Houston and OKC are over achieving is they’ve got hard nosed coaches who hold the players accountable with their effort, decision making etc.

To think that Young was THIS close to being handed the HC position is scary. The offensive wonderkid is overseeing the worst 4th quarter offense in the league and our net rating in the 4th is apparently on pace to make us the worst 4th quarter team in league history. It’s pretty apparent to me that he’s in over his head and Vogel being a defensive guy I’m actually not all that mad at our defense. It’s the offense that is severely underwhelming. That’s on KY and ultimately Vogel too for not having a fix/solution etc.

Rod: The whole turnover issue is partly due to the coaches, partly due to the players. On a very basic level, there’s still way too many lazy and/or risky passes in general. Many of the turnovers are also due to double teams and ill-advised attempts to dribble out of or through them. Opponents know to expect these from the Suns when they double team and seem to be well prepared to take advantage of them. Book and KD all too often get doubled way out near the halfcourt line and near the sideline leaving them virtually no room to maneuver.

The coaching staff knows this is going to happen but somehow hasn’t devised a way to avoid it. Often it results in the only guy left open is far across court tempting whoever has the ball to make a dangerous cross-court pass which is easy to pick off if it’s not accurate and crisply thrown. This doesn’t happen to Beal often but he has his own issues as I’ve seen him get into the paint, have no shot and then try to squeeze the ball through or around two or three defenders to Nurk or someone else in the paint.

I also think a lot of turnovers could be avoided if the Suns would just make the safe pass rather than attempt what would be a great pass... if successful.

For KD in particular, the Suns also need to learn how to get the ball to him in his spots and not just get the ball to him and rely on him getting there afterward. Getting the ball to him at half court after the defense is already set or having him bring the ball downcourt to initiate the offense is just playing into the other team’s hands. A lot of the traps they throw at him leave him well behind the three point line with nowhere to go and nothing to do except attempt a marginal (at best) pass or a really long three if he’s forced to pick up his dribble. He’s at his best as a finisher or a connector not an initiator so trying to make him one isn’t a very smart move.

Q2 - Do you think Vogel will be fired at the end of the season AND what do you believe he could possibly do to avoid that (or at least make it less likely)?

GuarGuar: I think Vogel might get fired if we somehow miss the playoffs or go out in one of the early rounds. Ishbia seems to not have much patience and wants to win immediately so if Frank can’t do that then he may be on his way out. I don’t think Ishbia would care about the buyout money based on everything he’s said. If Vogel can get us to the conference finals or better I think he will earn himself another year.

OldAz: No, I really don’t. Fans tend to over-react to each loss, but it does not appear to me that Vogel has lost the locker room. I would not be surprised to see staff changes, but I think Ishbia and Jones both recognize the role injuries have played in getting things rolling. Changing the head coach going into next season just guarantees additional changes to deal with. Unless he loses the team down the stretch or in the playoffs, I think Frank gets another year (or at least the start of next season).

Brrrberry: I think Young should undoubtedly be fired and Vogel likely doesn’t make it either. We need a coach that is going to hold the players accountable, not a “players” coach, yes men type whose afraid to get on the stars. In order for Vogel to be holding it down on the Suns bench next season I’d imagine he has to avoid the play in and get this unit to the conference finals.

The only caveat being is if we stay perpetually unhealthy and can’t get our ideal lineup playing together in the playoffs. Stan Van Gundy did mention on the broadcast last night that the Suns still have the 5th best odds in Vegas so I tend to agree with that. I still like the overall roster plenty when they’ve got everyone going at the same time. I’m pretty exasperated with how things are going but I’m still expecting them to make some noise in the playoffs.

Winning in Denver without Booker last night with only scoring TWELVE points (KY wtf are you doing!), it was pretty impressive being that Denver had their entire starting 5 and refs made sure to mitigate Nurk’s impact by calling two bogus fouls. From what I’ve seen I don’t think there’s anyone in the league who does a better job against Jokic.

Rod: I know that a lot of fans are ready to fire Frank and move on with a new head coach but I don’t think his job is really in jeopardy at this point. There have just been so many things that have hurt the Suns - injuries especially - that have been completely out of his control that I don’t believe that Ishbia is already leaning in that direction. As long as the players retain faith in him, I believe he won’t lose his job this summer.

That being said, if the Suns can get healthy, stay that way until the end of the season and through the playoffs but still fail badly (a swift 1st round exit or not even making it past the play-in stage), then I think firing him could be a real possibility.

Q3 - If everything goes just right, Damion Lee could finally be ready to play at the end of this month. If so, do you believe his return could have a positive impact on the court?

GuarGuar: I don’t really see much room for Lee to get minutes when everyone is healthy. He’s not playing over Booker/Beal/Grayson/Gordon/Royce. Now if one of them go down I’d rather play Damion Lee rather than Okogie or Saben. But always good to have another great shooter as a depth piece waiting. Can never have too much shooting. Just feels too late for him to crack the rotation during playoff time.

OldAz: Possibly, but I doubt it. We have seen a couple times already where EG and or Allen have lost their shooting touch for a week or more, so having another shooter can’t hurt. however, I also don’t know how much of a shot Lee will get to crack the rotation and get himself going. He is simply to much of a liability on the defensive end, which only exasperates one of the Suns biggest weaknesses.

Brrrberry: I’m not expecting Lee to have any impact on this season and how it unfolds. He didn’t have any impact in the playoffs last year and our roster was worlds worse at that point then now. I’d leave him AND Gordon out of the rotation and roll with a bit more size---Roddy, Bol etc.

Rod: I believe it could although there is no guarantee. D. Lee can light it up from three on any given night and we’ve all to often seen nights where too many of the Suns’ shooters go ice cold so I have few doubts that if he returns before the season ends he’ll eventually get the chance to fill that semi-regular shooting void. Whether he can/will make the most out of that opportunity remains to be seen though.

As always, many thanks to our Fantable members for all their extra effort this week!

Last Week’s poll results

Last week’s question was, “Bol Bol’s ceiling as a player is...”

55.0% - A solid bench/rotation player.

35.5% - A starter.

09.5% - KD 2.0.

A total of 358 votes were cast.

Suns Trivia

While visiting his dad in Italy when he was 12, Devin Booker played one-on-one with Melvin’s teammate for Armani Jeans Olimpia Milano, future NBA player Danilo Gallinari.

Kevin Durant’s favorite food is crab legs.

Jusuf Nurkic did not play basketball until he was 14.

Drew Eubanks was a standout pitcher in high school, helping his baseball team to win back-to-back conference championships.

Bol Bol’s full name is Bol Manute Bol.

Josh Okogie can play the trumpet, tuba, piano and drums.

Nassir Little was the salutatorian of his senior class in high school and a member of the National Honor Society.

