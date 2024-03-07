Game Preview: Raptors make their annual trip to the Valley to take on Suns

Who: Phoenix Suns (36-26) vs Toronto Raptors (23-39)

When: 7:00 pm (AZ Time)

Where: Footprint Center — Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: 3TV, and Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns pulled out a gutsy win against a tough Nuggets squad in Denver. After snapping a two-game skid, they’ll look to carry the momentum from the overtime win into their contest against a scrappy Raptors club.

Toronto has lost three of its past four games, but the last time these teams met in Canada, the Raptors got the best of them. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker shot a combined 13-42 in that game.

The Phoenix Suns are a 10-point favorite against the short-handed Raptors heading into this matchup at the Footprint Center.

"Block out all the damn noise... We're going to be a monster come playoff time."



️ Head Coach Frank Vogel following last night's OT thriller! pic.twitter.com/TWn6D00ZJQ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 7, 2024

Probable Starters

Phoenix

Jusuf Nurkic

Kevin Durant

Royce O’Neale

Grayson Allen

Bradley Beal

Toronto

Kelly Olynyk

RJ Barrett

Gary Trent Jr.

Ochai Agbaji*

Immanuel Quickley

Injury Report

Phoenix

OUT: Devin Booker (ankle), Josh Okogie (abdominal), Nassir Little (knee) and Damion Lee (knee).

Vogel said before Tuesday’s win that Booker was considered “day-to-day” as he’s ruled out Thursday’s game with a right ankle sprain.

Toronto

OUT: Jakob Poeltl (finger), Scottie Barnes (hand), Bruce Brown (knee).

QUESTIONABLE: Jalen McDaniels (illness), Ochai Agbaji

What to Watch

Durant & Beal Watch

The dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal put on a show in overtime against the defending champions. After a rough shooting night from the vets in regulation, they locked in and carried the team to an impressive road win without Devin Booker.

Toronto’s lack of perimeter defense should make this an efficient night for the Suns’ stars. I’m expecting 55+ points from the duo on 55+ FG%. Time to shine, fellas!

New Faces

The last time these teams met, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Dennis Schroeder were all still in the Raptors’ starting lineup.

Toronto will be limping into this one without Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, and Bruce Brown. They mustered just 98 points in their last game in a loss to the Pelicans at home.

Phoenix will be down Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Nassir Little, and Damion Lee. The Suns gave heavy minutes to Metu, Watanabe, Bates-Diop, and Goodwin in that game against Toronto earlier this season off their bench, all of whom are no longer with the team.

Royce O’Neale is in the picture for Phoenix along with former Raptor Thad Young. Toronto has since acquired RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Kelly Olynyk, who the Suns will all see in action tonight.

Defensive Momentum

This will be a great opportunity for head coach Frank Vogel to experiment with his roster on the defensive side against a team that could struggle to score consistently for 48 minutes.

Avoiding a “letdown” game on the effort side will be key in Phoenix’s quest to continue building defensive momentum. They had a strong performance against a potent Denver offense in the Mile High City on Tuesday, holding them to just 107 points in 53 minutes of play.

Don’t let all three of RJ Barrett, Gray Trent Jr., and Immanuel Quickley get hot. Plain and simple. One of them is bound to get hot, but the key is for the defense to cut “the others” from joining them.

The Raptors are reeling and the Suns need to take full advantage of the weaker opponent on their home floor.

Prediction

The Suns show up in this one and protect their home court in a game they need to win against an inferior opponent. It’ll likely be a game of runs per usual, but the Suns will pull it out, they just have too much firepower for a depleted Toronto squad.

Phoenix 115, Toronto 104.