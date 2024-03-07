Phoenix Suns to host NBA All-Star Weekend in 2027

The Mat Ishbia-led Phoenix Suns are not playing around.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement today during a press conference at Footprint Center, where he was joined by Suns Chairman Mat Ishbia and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, with a recorded message from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Via Suns release: “The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that Phoenix has been selected to host NBA All-Star 2027. The 76th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2027. NBA All-Star 2027 will mark the city’s fourth NBA All-Star, having hosted the event in 1975, 1995 and 2009.”

A Steve Nash-narrated video encapsulates the excitement this event brings to the Valley.

In this new era, the suns and the stars will align over the desert.



Today, the @NBA announced that Phoenix has been selected to host NBA All-Star 2027 at @FootprintCNTR on Feb. 21, 2027! pic.twitter.com/DHR9Tvzr4u — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 7, 2024

“Our NBA All-Star festivities in 2027 will showcase Phoenix’s love of everything basketball,” said Silver. “And we couldn’t be more excited to work with Mat Ishbia and the entire Suns organization for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of our sport.”

"It is my honor to announce the 2027 NBA All-Star Game will be here at the Footprint Center...Just a wonderful place to be and wonderful location for sports." - @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver pic.twitter.com/hFYo0vjgGB — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 7, 2024

The NBA All-Star on-court festivities will tip off on Friday, February 19th at Footprint Center with the NBA Rising Stars Game. On February 20th, the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will feature the Kia Skills Challenge, the STARRY 3-Point Challenge, and the AT&T Slam Dunk.

The NBA All-Star in 2027 will be capped off with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

The Phoenix Mercury will be hosting the 2024 WNBA All-Star this season.