 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Phoenix Suns to host NBA All-Star Weekend in 2027

The Phoenix Suns were selected by the NBA to host All-Star Weekend in 2027.

By Brandon Duenas
@AZSportsZone
/ new
Phoenix Suns Introduce Kevin Durant Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Mat Ishbia-led Phoenix Suns are not playing around.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement today during a press conference at Footprint Center, where he was joined by Suns Chairman Mat Ishbia and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, with a recorded message from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Via Suns release: “The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that Phoenix has been selected to host NBA All-Star 2027. The 76th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2027. NBA All-Star 2027 will mark the city’s fourth NBA All-Star, having hosted the event in 1975, 1995 and 2009.”

A Steve Nash-narrated video encapsulates the excitement this event brings to the Valley.

“Our NBA All-Star festivities in 2027 will showcase Phoenix’s love of everything basketball,” said Silver. “And we couldn’t be more excited to work with Mat Ishbia and the entire Suns organization for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of our sport.”

The NBA All-Star on-court festivities will tip off on Friday, February 19th at Footprint Center with the NBA Rising Stars Game. On February 20th, the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will feature the Kia Skills Challenge, the STARRY 3-Point Challenge, and the AT&T Slam Dunk.

The NBA All-Star in 2027 will be capped off with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

The Phoenix Mercury will be hosting the 2024 WNBA All-Star this season.

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun