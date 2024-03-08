The Suns have 19 games to develop an identity

The Phoenix Suns have 19 games left in the regular season. Say what?! Yes, it’s true. Not sure if you realize it, but it’s March 8. Christmas is over two months behind us already, March Madness starts in less than two weeks, and every time it hits 85° outside we will be afraid that summer is here.

Despite the Suns having fewer games than Parliament Lights in a pack, we still don’t know the identity of this team. Perhaps that is their identity: they don’t have one. They’re like Henry Hill after he snitches on James Conway and Paul Cicero...an average nobody living the rest of their lives like a schnook.

What we do know is that every night moving forward they will be tested. As a team on the cusp, precariously toeing the line between being a Play-In team or not, the Suns will have to battle every single night against plus competition. The final 19 games will either fuse this team together or destroy them.

Frank Vogel believes it will be fushion. After the win against the Denver Nuggets, he inspiringly stated, “We have a good ass team. We got three assassins, we got high-level role players at multiple positions. We got a defense that keeps getting stronger every game, every week, every month. We’re going to be a monster come playoff time.”

“Everybody contributed,” he continued. “Starting with Nurk, man. Dominated with your passing, your playmaking, your defense and board work. Awesome. When you went out, Drew, you came in and stepped up big time. Grayson with your 3s. Saben big minutes. Everybody contribute. Royce, big stop at the end of regulation, right? KD, Brad got hot late when we needed it. We’re going to be a monster. Believe it. Bring it in.”

"Block out all the damn noise... We're going to be a monster come playoff time."



️ Head Coach Frank Vogel following last night's OT thriller! pic.twitter.com/TWn6D00ZJQ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 7, 2024

Could that be a moment that becomes an identity definer? Is the “it’s us against the world” mindset going to be a rallying cry for this squad? There is still time. An identity crisis could be avoided. 19 games? That’s 23.2% of the season to go.

Through the first 63 games, the team has been consistently inconsistent. That is an identity unto itself and it is one that must change if they plan on having any postseason success. They have the talent. They have the ancillary pieces. Without identity, however, it’s all moot.

“Team”. That is what it takes.

Like a 1992 Megadeth record, the countdown to extinction is on. If the Suns don’t want their own symphony of destruction to occur, the words must become action. Stability and accountability must be at the forefront of operations. Step one is knowing who you are. Step two is executing that.

Perhaps after Frank’s fervent speech, the team now knows who they are. They are monsters.