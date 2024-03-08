Suns vs Raptors Takeaways: Grayson Allen strikes again early as Phoenix Staves off a late Toronto run

The Phoenix Suns welcomed the Toronto Raptors to the friendly confines of the Footprint Center on Thursday night, and we were treated to another game with highs and lows. After another strong start, spearheaded by Grayson Allen, the Suns would lose the middle quarter scoring battle, before ultimately having just enough cushion left to garner the win.

Phoenix would establish an early 19-point lead that, though Toronto would threaten, they’d never relinquish or allow them to threaten closer than seven late. Phoenix walked away with the win, downing the Raptors 120-113.

Here are a few of my quick-hitting takeaways.

1.) (More) Grayson Allen Pyrotechnics

The following act to a hot start in Denver that saw him knock down his first eight attempts from deep, was him making eight straight again in this one, after missing his initial attempt.

Even more, his seven straight in the first quarter made for a Phoenix Suns franchise record for three-point makes in a quarter. Additionally, the eight he made between the first and second quarters also served to tie the franchise record for threes made in a half.

His 16 makes in this two-game stretch are also a franchise record.

As mentioned previously, his play is a true barometer for and a microcosm of when the Suns are optimizing their play.

With the shot quality the Suns generate when they're playing in alignment with their correctly sequenced process, Allen flourishes



His production almost functions as a barometer for whether the team is playing to their process appropriately, in pace/tempo/movement, or not — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

Ball and player movement have been an emphasis, and the many ways that pressure a defense optimizes the spacing and shooting he provides, with green shot quality in succession.

The movement and tempo in the halfcourt, tandemized with the gravities that their top-end talents have, sets him up for success, as the perfect complimentary chess piece to move around the board.

Nurkić creates new tempo in screen/handoff actions with slips so well — his IQ is a weapon. Most integral piece to their offense



After his grab & go. Handoff in the empty corner with Beal, & as Beal draws 2 he slips to space



Then patience on the short-roll to burn rotations pic.twitter.com/bXFCTJBq4J — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 8, 2024

Beal is in the movement early in the empty corner with Nurkić. That sees two to the ball. Nurkić slips to space on the short roll, and now it’s an advantage play on the backend.

Nurkić wisely takes the pass the defense gives him while playing cat-and-mouse on the pump fake. As the defense rotates to defend in disadvantage, look at the burn cut on the baseline from Durant to burn the sink rotation — and how that ultimately tasks Olynk with a long-distance, dynamic rotation to help the helper.

He’s late and it's three for Allen.

This *should* look familiar, however, as we saw a very similar scenario play out eerily similarly on Tuesday, for Allen:

The best teams understand respacing & how it plays in process



O'Neale initiating. Nurkić flows into the empty dho with KD. Customary to Malone, DEN early with the lowman



KD gets 2 on the move, hits Nurkić on the short-roll. Nurk is quick off it.



Watch O'Neale pull MPJ away pic.twitter.com/DhCiOiPkMA — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

Manipulation of space with the empty corner action taking place, spacing on the backside giving the strong side real estate to work in, then the respacing on the fly to exacerbate the advantage (including the baseline cut to remove the fill — it’s all there, and we saw the exact same scenario play out in both games.

Further emphasizing the ways the Suns can pressure defenses.

Then we see ramifications stem from his early heater, as the Raptors were sending doubles at first on Durant.

“You get 26 points on someone in the first half, now the defense has to play a little honest and respect everybody on the floor,” said Kevin Durant.

Point Grayson now



I enjoy Durant starting actions from the baseline. Here, it's him receiving the pin down from Eubanks to then screen on-ball



Good scram switch from Barrett, but Durant gets back to the porch — he's having a quarter pic.twitter.com/qmngHJqxPO — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 8, 2024

Eight three-pointers later, now with Allen as both the entry passer and now a pass away, that double is a whole lot more reluctant and even timid to commit too much to Durant — and when he’s enabled 1v1 in the post, defenses are helpless (literally and figuratively).

“When we’re moving the ball and swinging it around, a lot of those ones I got came off a third, fourth, or fifth pass in the possession where we got a couple drive and kicks, said Allen.

“Or, Kev got double-teamed and swings it all the way around the top.”

Seeing his many impacts and dynamics add a game within the game for defenses, as Vogel moves him all over the chess board, is a way the Suns can dictate to opponents external of the Big 3 — but it has to be sequenced appropriately in their process.

We’ve seen it in each of Allen’s six games where he’s knocked down 8+ from deep.

They’ve lived in that flow the last two games, now, and that’s the space they must continue working in — with Allen’s successes a direct byproduct of it.

2.) Point Beal

Bradley Beal has assumed the role of point guard each of the last two and has fared well in doing so.

14 assists in this window, with just four turnovers to show, is part of the process for him.

Another part of it has been his incessantly stubborn drives, on volume. Tuesday in Denver, he accounted for 23 of the Suns 56 and kept the defense in rotation.

The Suns had 56 drives tallied last night, per NBA tracking



Bradley Beal was responsible for 23 (!) — & it's his downhill prowess, in multiple contexts, that's a staple in their offensive process



He often sets the tone with that layer, & is one of the main ways they invert play pic.twitter.com/fZ6c5Zse3Q — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

Leading the charge, setting the table, and keeping pressure on the defense have all been where he’s helped this team most.

Postgame, Frank Vogel even spoke to it:

“I think Bradley Beal, the last two games, has done a phenomenal job organizing us. A lot of talk about us not having a point guard, he’s doing a great job playing point guard for us, like leading our team and quarterbacking. There’s also not a lot of point guards around the league that can touch the paint in the way he can touch the paint. He had eight assists tonight; could have a lot more with guys making shots, but he’s doing a great job for us.”

The Bradley Beal drives man, can't say enough about the functionality



Suns come back to Spain PnR again, & the way spacing is manipulated in this action is friendly to his downhill nature



He's a bullet to the cup on this one pic.twitter.com/6rKry41Zoc — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 8, 2024

Here is a prime example of just what Vogel was speaking to. Blows straight by the point of attack, and there’s no reaction from the defense.

Early offense paint touch from Beal. Bit of a redrive from Lee holds the help as Beal relocates



Open topside 3



Notice the heavy denial on Allen though, the dynamic in play that his heaters have pic.twitter.com/YlXPnAm1PG — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 8, 2024

The early offense paint touches prove to be the most rewarding, as it collapses the defense with so much time on the clock, that the Suns can then play advantage basketball with a greater portion of the clock to do so in.

Here, the Lee re-drive enables Beal the opportunity to respace and be the beneficiary of his own paint touch.

Getting the most out of Beal and his initiating, as well as his paint touches, when Booker is back is the Rubik’s cube of a challenge to solve, but one this has to take place as the results have been undeniable.

3.) Movement Emphasis on Offense

The Suns have had much more concision to their offensive process the last two games. Part of that is, as mentioned above, a credit to Beal and his floor general-ship. The other part is to the gameplan and execution of it — all to break the monotony and mundaneness of their often too relied upon pick-and-roll play.

Balance has been struck over the last two games, layering their attack with deposits of unpredictability.

Take how they started this game, for instance:

New BOQ action from the Suns to get this one going



Beal in movement, as well as Durant



Screen into a handoff for Beal, immediately followed by baseline staggereds for Durant — all with great tempo



More comprehensive sets pic.twitter.com/ecVCG0P6jJ — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 8, 2024

All five players are in some element of movement, with multiple screens, the ball touching both sides of the floor, and tempo.

You play to an opponent's desires when keeping your top-end pieces stagnant with standstill touches. When they’re much more moving targets, it makes aggressive coverage harder to execute.

More Beal in movement here, from BLOB



Have him start inside, then flow outward off a screen into a handoff — immediate paint touch + engaging help, at that unique cadence he moves at



Corner kick is wide open for O'Neal pic.twitter.com/28ESQbsffs — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 8, 2024

Notice here how they flow into the handoff, and how the route ran by Beal ultimately collapses the defense, into green shot quality conceded.

Wide action flows to high splits now, from SLOB



Movement emphasis taking its toll on the Raptors defense now — notice how high up the floor action is taking as they manipulate space



Allen paint touch creates a closeout to attack, optimizing O'Neale. Pumpfake to the advantage pic.twitter.com/ejlYG4096q — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 8, 2024

So. Much. Movement. Teams can’t load up in help how they desire, due to it. Ultimately forcing more rotations, and creating more closeouts (an advantage) for the Suns to play off — in a flow.

Up next: The Suns host the Celtics Saturday on ABC Saturday Spotlight, before hitting the road for a four-game road trip after.