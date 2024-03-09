Phoenix Suns Temperature Check, Vol. 5

Here we are with less than 25% of the season left for the Phoenix Suns. We talked earlier about the identity of this team and as the postseason approaches, we hope to learn more. Who are they up to this point? In breaking down the statistics, you learn plenty.

The Phoenix Suns (37-26) are 6th in the Western Conference, and have a net rating of 3.0 — ranked 11th in the league. Their non-garbage time ratings:

118.5 offensively, ranked 10th (league average is 116.0)

101.4 in the halfcourt offensively, ranked 10th (league average is 99.1)

114.9 defensively, ranked 13th

97.6 in the halfcourt defensively, ranked 11th

Let’s dive into what’s caught my eye recently.

Defensive Cross-Matching (& general switching tactics, in it)

The Suns have understood that there is a threshold they can reach on the defensive end of the floor. It may not be the highest in the league ranks, but they’ve processed that to reach theirs, given the offensively-inclined personnel they’ve compiled, it’ll take nuance and shifting from their base at times, to dictate to opponents.

Frank Vogel has been consistent in speaking to the continuity piece — in a sustained manner — being what is as important as anything in hitting that proverbial level.

We saw, even as early as in the preseason, them processing through tactics in spots:

A "back pocket" thought of mine for Nurkic in playoff play, was executed between him & Little before the half



Simons wants access to Nurkic, so, after prior communication, the Suns "pre-switch" on the roller



That screen now see's a switch, & the deemed advantage is neutralized pic.twitter.com/77aKHf8KJv — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) October 13, 2023

They’ll certainly be a timely stops-style of team. One that can compile two to three scoreboard-separating runs that’ll allow them to put a grip on the pace of play.

In regards to that, to both organize and dictate to opponents, they’ve shown a willingness in creativity, dipping more into the defensive versatility they do have.

Spearheaded by Durant in most lineups, they’ve shown a willingness to put him on opposing centers, or opponents' main screeners, to flatten actions out with a switch and make them work both against the clock and with no advantage created. All while stashing Nurkić on non-shooters.

Take here in their January matchup with Dallas:

Mavericks flow into spread pick-and-roll with Dončić and Lively II. Good action prior to it sees the Suns solid with their switching. The ultimate matchups, if you notice, are Durant on Lively II (their main screener) and Nurkić on Jones Jr (a non-shooter).

The switch with Durant, then heavy denial on Dončić, puts the Mavericks in late-clock panic, with action completely flattened out.

Booker’s asleep at the wheel for a half second which allows Williams a clean look, but the process and its effectiveness are clear from the onset in this one.

Mavericks go all small in Chicago (screen that flows into a handoff) for Dončić from the middle. Action isn’t as effective as they desire, as they’re trying to gain access to Nurkić for Dončić, but the screening from their smalls involved isn’t good enough to for an unscripted switch — action flattened out as well as great gap presences from Booker (strong corner) and Allen (from the nail) to shrink the floor as Beal closes airspace.

Great contest, the Suns get a stop.

Mavericks go “77 Spain Veer” here, with double screens that see a back screen peel in from underneath, then the second screener sets a pindown for the back screener.

They usually get either an alley-oop off the back screen, or play off the pindown in Veer, but because of the Suns cross-matching and switching, they flatten out all of the movement — erasing 10 seconds off the shot clock.

Nurkić *is* caught on Dončić as it boomerangs to him, but because it’s a static catch from a distance now, the Suns' protection coverage is more than capable — seeing Durant go ‘switch and hit’ on Dončić now.

Gets the ball out of Dončić’s hands, to kick Nurkić out of the mismatch. Beal — again — sharp as a rotation defender, closing on the catch and recovering to take the charge.

Good on good here.

Williams tries the angle flip, while Dončić rejects, to gain access to Nurkić, but the Suns see solid in show-and-recover. They then take the leverage after resetting and Williams holds on to the screen from a better angle. Suns are still in show-and-recover off the Angle screen, as well as shrinking the floor with help from all over.

Notice however, Dončić getting off it quickly to beat the scheme on-ball, but how, in the process, with Nurkić guarding on the perimeter, it enables Durant opportunity in rim protection, off Livek II — flattens that out, Suns play off the turnover for Durant.

Now, as with any coverage, protection, or tactic, if you run it for long enough, both players (especially the ilk of Dončić) and coaches will figure it out.

Though this is a fairly solid rep on the perimeter defensively, we see it burned on the inside.

Mavericks are in ‘Delay’ and Durant, on Lively II, is making that action uncomfortable. As Dallas respaced around the Dončić post touch, Durant is then on alert for double from the baseline, kicking Allen out of the mismatch.

The issue is that on the kick-out switch with Durant, Allen, and Nurkić aren’t on the same accord. Should be Allen making the dynamic closeout to run Green off the three-point line, not Nurkić (for obvious reasons).

The subtle mix-up in rotation leaves the basket unattended, and Lively II gets an easy two.

Speaking to it not being a perfect process, Nurkić being stashed in non-shooters likely means said matchups are more inclined to deck it in attacking off the catch.

In these scenarios where the Suns cross-match, Nurkić is tasked with more dynamic rotations, rather than the drop coverage footwork or hedging movement patterns he’s accustomed to.

We see him a beat behind schedule and unable to contain on the closeout with Washington Jr, off Dallas’ quick ball movement.

Here, as mentioned earlier, we even see it in a reserve-adjacent lineup, with Eubanks on Jones Jr and Gordon on Kleber.

Suns are solid in show-and-recover as well as the requisite gap presences to keep Dončić from the Eubanks matchup.

Off the boomerang back to Dončić with the Gordon switch now, Eubanks gaps off Jones Jr from the opposite wing, and Dončić skips it immediately.

He drives that, and Okogie is *almost* right on time — just a peak into how the cross-matching process works and has fared so far.

They’ve gone with this coverage against Dallas each of their last two matchups, vs Sacramento in small ball their last two matchups — via Durant on Sabonis, with Durant on Reath in a recent matchup with Portland to close, O’Neale on Sengun, and in a few other instances.

Now, they also did so against the Lakers in last week’s matchup, late.

Let’s set the scene as to why, in a scenario I hinted at earlier in regard to watching for when and why they elect to do so.

Teams will target Nurkić, whether directly in pick-and-roll, in rotation to make him either move laterally or make dynamic rotations or all of the above.

The Lakers did so by taking advantage of Suns coverage and his help responsibility, out of their ‘Horns Flare’ action.

Durant has the hold for a beat on the show, while Allen navigates the Angle brush screen from James. Because of that, however, as James then flows to the opposite slot off the flare from Davis, Durant then needs help while he’s showing help on-ball.

Tough action to guard and a lot of distance to cover. Notice also James slipping the screen in the second rep, ultimately getting the “oh [bleep]” emergency switch reaction out of Nurkić on the rotation — to no avail on back-to-back James hits from deep.

The adjustment now, late in the game, is cross-matching. Notice who is directly involved in the Lakers' three-player action up top — James guarded by O’Neale (who’s key to unlocking this scheme plus switching in a few matchups now), Russell by Booker, and Davis by *squints* Durant. That’s interesting.

Where’s Nurkić? Stashed in the corner on Hachimura, away from the primary action. Hachimura is not Jones Jr, but the Lakers also aren’t running plays for him, especially in the clutch.

Suns are able to triple-switch the action up top, flatten action, and ultimately get a stop.

In all, it’s a work in progress, but a layer in their process that they’ve compiled plenty of reps with — both with Nurkić or Eubanks on the floor as well as in small ball variations — enabling them to dictate and force opponents to react in adjusting their approach.

Keep an eye on when and where they go to these tactics, as it’ll surely be a mainstay in the process come playoffs.

Jusuf Nurkić’s Value

The Suns have an Ortg of 123.4 with Nurkić on the floor this season — equivalent of No.1 offense in the NBA, & 11.6/100 . better than w/o him



(Non-garbage time net with him on is +10.3, Ortg of 122.5)



Last night was again the template in usage, & showed why he's key in process — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

I tweeted this the day after their win in Denver.

Also mentioned in that thread was how valuable he is to the offensive process. He’s an initiation point, as well as a connector, and the more the ball is in his hands — particularly from that slot or elbow spot as noted priorly — it’s the pressure counter for them, an offense in itself.

They flow into Pistol, Splits, and empty corner dribble handoffs off his touches, where he operates as a quarterback and showcases his processing of windows, leverage, and abilities to playmaker.

Oftentimes, when he has the ball and there are multiple players in the movement, he has the slick nature of a quarterback executing in-play action, with crossing routes to read and react on.

His game against the Lakers was the perfect template in featuring him, as well as the level of play he has to bring, for them to reach their ceiling.

Nurkić gran-and-go’s are becoming a positive, tempo-inducing, occurrence that sets a possession tone of movement. Notice him play to the blind spot of Russell, ultimately freeing Durant on the backdoor.

I’ve spoken plenty this season about the Suns needing to improve their tempo after initial action is defended. Whether it’s the ball getting to him on the second side, playing through the post, or him simply flashing to space, that feel for connection as a hub and how to generate new tempo as well as create in read-and-react is invaluable — freeing O’Neale here.

Spacing is a key hot word in basketball discourse these days. Everybody can’t space to the stripe in a manner that’ll garner true attention from defenses, though.

The elements that understanding levers, opposing coverages, and how to space in accordance from inside the arc, is a skill — Nurkić does just that here.

As he’s left by Davis to double Durant, he unassumingly gains leverage inside before Russell commits to his rotation. Enables him a homerun touch in the restricted area, and he finishes this one, plus one.

Suns go double-screen. He processes the Lakers switching, and promptly dives on the slip, both taking two with him and creating a rhythm pull-up pocket for Booker.

The best way to beat switches is to slip (word to Nekias). Nurkić is going to flip the angle here, however, as soon as he hears the “Red” call from Davis in coverage (an emergency switch), he immediately slips into space underneath.

His IQ is really showcased here. After Durant creates the advantage with his movement patterns to dupe Prince, forcing an emergency switch with Reaves, we see Nurkić bait Prince with the aforementioned play-action-esque showing of the handoff. That pulls Prince from trying to deny the advantage, as Allen is in movement, to free the catch space for Durant.

Knowing they were sending doubles from a pass away at that time, he then smartly re-spaced in taking Hachimura away from what should have been him rotating over to Allen, who’s then wide open for three (also peep Nurkić, with the inside hand, out of sight of the reps, hold the inside arm as Hachimura realizes that’s his rotation to make.

His understanding of leverage and willingness to screen ultimately screen assists him.

Notice the reaction his angle flip gets, opening a gaping driving lane for Booker as well as access to engage Davis — then paces himself perfectly in the roll pocket with a deep seal.

Another grab-and-go here. He’s again great with both respacing and understanding leverage. Notice how he hovers around Reaves as if he’s going to set a pin-in for Booker, the reaction it garners, then his slip behind for the deuce.

Spent a solid bit of time speaking on Nurkić and his many values on our most recent episode of “Take that for Data,” over with PHNX.

Post-All-Star, the only game where they’ve lost the minutes he’s been on the floor, was in the collectively underwhelming matchup with Dallas.

The Suns have an offensive rating of 118.4 (equivalent of 4th best in the league post All-Star) defensive rating of 108.6 (equivalent of 8th best), and a Net at +9.8 — all of which are team-leading.

He’s essential to their two-way processes, diversifying and randomizing their offensive attack in adding a whole new layer — playmaking from the slots and elbows especially — while fortifying and putting fires out with some versatility defensively.

The physical presence and disposition he’s had in games against the Lakers, Thunder, Nuggets, and Raptors has been night and day from stretches prior to All-Star, and the Suns need that.

Foul rate is something to keep an eye on, as he’s fouled out twice and been on the brink of it in another, but he’s playing as this team needs him to.

Zone Reps

In the last four games, Phoenix has deployed a 3-2 zone in stretches both with the starters as well as with reserve units.

Still in its infancy stages, the Suns are ironing out the kinks of it, working rotations and lineups that’ll be optimized with it.

Nonetheless, it’s being massaged into their defensive process as another change of pace card for Vogel to play in spots.

He likes to have the length as the back two in it, while also occasionally extending pressure on-ball from the middle man.

Keep an eye on when he decides to deploy it, opposing lineups, what the flow of the game is when he does so, and if it’s more of something to stop an opposing run, or to dictate with it stealing possessions and breaking opposing offensive rhythm.

Drives

An emphasis of mine coming into this season was for the Suns to bake as many drives into their process as possible, particularly from all players not named Booker or Durant.

The gravity those two have, as well as the defensive capital spent to stifle them, presents the other with the opportunity to seek space in multiple manners — most effectively in maintaining advantages, being via drives.

They have multiple players capable of playing off rotating defenses but also to initiate an advantage in beating their own matchup off the bounce.

Post-All-Star, with much coming over the last two games with Beal initiating more offense, his rim pressure — the particular dynamic I emphasized from him to optimize his role — is averaging 18.0 drives post-All-Star. Even more, his 8.8 passes from them rank 3rd for players at 14 or more drives in this window.

The Suns had 56 drives tallied last night, per NBA tracking



Bradley Beal was responsible for 23 (!) — & it's his downhill prowess, in multiple contexts, that's a staple in their offensive process



He often sets the tone with that layer, & is one of the main ways they invert play pic.twitter.com/fZ6c5Zse3Q — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

He generates drives in so many contexts, and that constant threat of pressure plays into the conscience of defenses over the course of games.

Grayson Allen is averaging a hare more drives on volume post-All-Star, at 6.3 per game. His drives in particular, really compromise a defense, as oftentimes they’re playing him for his shot and closing out with urgency.

Even more, if he’s initiating action (which has seen an uptick, particularly with Durant, post-All-Star), that means there are likely 2 players who aren’t being helped off when he’s sharing the floor with some of the Big 3.

Notice here, with Durant a pass away, how much real estate he sees.

Shaking up (or lifting) off the isolated tag here and notice the urgency on the closeout, and how he’s able to stampede the catch (get a running start through the catch) to get downhill and finish.

In a starting adjacent lineup here, with Durant and Booker to his sides both a pass away, look at the space he has to get downhill.

These scenarios will be plenty for him, and he’s soon to set new career highs both in attempts at the rim (shooting 64.2%) and in the short midrange.

Last night Grayson Allen hit 8+ 3PM for the 6th time in 2023-24 — & has hit 8 in b2b games



(Only Stephen Curry outpaces him, doing so 8x)



He's the quintessential complimentary role player to play off the pressure contexts PHX creates



Quick film thread on his performance: — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 8, 2024

The many ways they can pressure opponents often render them to compromising “can’t be right,” scenarios. The more they find pockets to generate self-created drives and drives with the defense rotating — into paint touches, the higher their shot quality increases.

Keep an eye on the volume and impact these have, as, with defenses often not helping off Durant or Booker, there are ample driving lanes to undo a defense with.

