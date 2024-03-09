Game Preview: Will Suns need luck in tonight’s game against the Celtics?

Who: Phoenix Suns (37-26) vs Boston Celtics (48-14)

When: 6:30 pm (AZ Time)

Where: Footprint Center — Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: ABC

Listen: KMVP 98.7

A true test presents itself tonight for the Phoenix Suns, as the Boston Celtics make their way cross country to the Valley after losing their last two outings against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets. All of their focus is to remain on track as the clear number one seed out East, and the Celtics are continuing to build their trust in each other on the court.

We have seen it year after year with Boston. The ups and downs, mainly driven by the incompetence of Jayson Tatum. His play goes from MVP caliber to Celtics’ fans questioning his leadership and play on the court in the most crucial moments of big games. Led by none other than Bill Simmons.

Rough Tatum week so far — what will he learn from it? (From tonight’s pod w/ @RobMahoney) pic.twitter.com/MtHiLM5TIU — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 8, 2024

While the Celtics have their problems, the Suns are looking to build off of their last two victories in a row against the Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors. All without Devin Booker, who is still nursing his ankle injury.

Both Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant continue to pull through in big moments, showing that they can hold things together until Books return.

Probable Starters

Injury Report

Suns:

Devin Booker — Questionable (ankle)

Josh Okogie — Out (abdomen)

Nassir Little — Out (knee)

Damion Lee — Out (knee)

Celtics:

Neemias Queta — Out (knee)

Jayson Tatum — Day-to-day (ankle)

Jaylen Brown — Day-to-day (pelvis)

Uniform Matchup

What to Watch for

I can’t lead off with Bol Bol and his matchup with Porzingis because I am forced to believe it will never exist and cease to happen in my lifetime. Leaving you with a little look into the future from what I will try to manifest, Bol will have two blocks and a dunk on Porzingis tonight.

Now, back to reality.

It is all about the body language and how the stars on the floor carry themselves to the finish line. Beal, with 20 points and 8 assists against the Raptors on Thursday night, is and will be our point guard again tonight. His focus on distributing and carrying himself with care and resilience as the leader on the offensive and defensive end will have to show early and often.

Bradley Beal on taking on more of a point guard role with Devin Booker out: “I still have the mindset of a scorer and still have that ability, but also understand that I also have to be able to generate shots for us and get us good, quality looks.” pic.twitter.com/HmjJ2uQy5s — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) March 8, 2024

Mistakes will follow Beal around in the first quarter, but the doubt shall be left in the locker room. Beal must find his strength as a leader in games like tonight in a playoff-like atmosphere.

Durant also talked about Beal and the current situation of sacrificing shots to play team ball.

Kevin Durant on Bradley Beal taking over PG duties & driving w/ Devin Booker out: “He’s brought the ball up before, but I think he’s playing, like, traditional point guard right now, where he’s setting up the offense every single time down. He’s giving up shots for his teammates” pic.twitter.com/oeHF37Zfmu — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 8, 2024

Keys to a Suns Victory

Coming off of Player of the Week honors (Jaylen Brown), and Player of the Month honors for February (Jason Tatum), both Celtic All-Stars are looking to get out of a rut. But with a 7.5-game lead as number one in the East, the Celtics have room for error.

The Suns on the other hand do not.

Turning the ball over is the only thing holding the Suns back from going on a winning streak and landing themselves back into a top-4 seed out West. There are two things to look for in the box score after a Suns game: How many turnovers did they have and the point total of Grayson Allen. The Suns are 7-2 when Allen reaches 20 or more points.

Keep feeding Allen and limit the turnovers.

What does Frank Vogel attribute Grayson Allen’s red-hot start to?



“Head coach tells him, ‘I want you to make your first 7 3s’”



After joking, Vogel said: “He knows his role in our system, he knows if he has any airspace, we want him to shoot it, and he’s a great shooter” pic.twitter.com/lt6NuuDwiJ — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 8, 2024

Prediction

It comes down to the final possession tonight, with Durant blocking Tatum’s game-tying three. Suns win, 110-107.