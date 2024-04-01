Suns Week 23 Stock Exchange: Want to beat Phoenix? Prey on their lack of mental toughness

Twenty-three down. Twenty days to go. The NBA postseason begins on April 20 and we truly have no idea at this point where the Phoenix Suns will be slotted. Will they be hosting a Play-In game? Will they be on the road for one? Could one game determine their 2023-24 fate? If so, yikes.

The 23rd week of the regular season did what the previous 22 did: strapped us into a crash test dummy car and took us for a ride. We knew the upcoming schedule had more obstacles in front of it than plot twists than Shutter Island, but it wasn't supposed to kick off with a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. But it did.

And then the Suns went to Denver and won? I feel like I’m living on Shutter Island at this point.

The #1 seeded Nuggets have 7 losses at home. 2 of them are to the Suns.



The #15 seeded Spurs have 16 total wins. 3 of them are against the Suns.



This is the most confusing Suns team of my lifetime. — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 28, 2024

The Suns capped it off with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing to a team without their best player in SGA.

From a Suns Stock Exchange and statistical standpoint, this was a poor week for Phoenix. We don’t know whether to buy, sell, or just close our doors at this point. The numbers don’t look great last week:

Week 23 Record: 1-2

Week 23 OFFRTG: 108.0 (22nd)

Week 23 DEFRTG: 115.0 (20th)

Week 23 NETRTG: -7.0 (24th)

As of right now, the Suns sit at the 8th seed in the Western Conference, tied with the Sacramento Kings at 43-31. The Lakers are lurking, just 1.5 games behind. Los Angeles has the 7th easiest remaining schedule this season.

-24.3 Net Rating Swing Week Over Week: Stock ↓

Last week, I sang the Suns’ praises as we came off their best week of the season per their net rating. +17.3. What a week. Things were beginning to click, and although the level of competition was less-than-stellar, they took care of business the way they needed to.

If the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns could be defined, however, it would be “consistently inconsistent”. This week their net rating moved 24.3 points, and it did so in the wrong direction. It was the single worst negative movement in their net rating this season for Phoenix week over week.

If you like graphs, here is one you’ll turn your eyes away from:

One week later, we experienced the second worst week from Phoenix by net rating.



This team is the most consistently inconsistent team I've ever watched. Ever. https://t.co/AuedQK4UjS pic.twitter.com/c5ahcLB47h — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 30, 2024

You can theorize why. It starts with Week 22, where the Suns went 3-0 and thoroughly dominated their opposition, at least statistically. If a +17.3 net rating is your starting point, you generally have nowhere to go but down. To drop to 24th in the league in Week 23 is dramatic, however, and it shows that the Suns’ inconsistency issues are problematic.

If you look at it adding in the best team in the NBA — the Boston Celtics — and the worst team in the NBA — the Detroit Pistons — you see how inconsistent the Suns are. Granted, using these two teams displays the extremes, but it shows how up and down Phoenix is relative to the baseline of a 0.0 net rating.

Phoenix plays like the temperatures in the Valley this March. It’s warm. It’s cold. It’s sunny. It’s rainy. One thing is for sure, all of this fluctuation is bound to make you sick.

Playing Against Teams Without Their Best Player: Stock ↓

Hear ye, hear ye! Do you want to beat the Phoenix Suns? Do you want to ensure your team will emerge victorious? All you need to do is sit your best player! The Suns do not have the focus or mental capacity to comprehend how an opposing team could function without their best player, so they immediately assume victory!

This past week the Suns played the Wemby-less Spurs and the SGA-less Thunder. They lost both.

“Unacceptable. Shouldn’t lose that game, especially after how we beat them last game,” Kevin Durant said after the Spurs loss. “Came in here and thought it was going to be easy, no Wemby. Just got our ass kicked,” Beal said.

This is where the Suns lack leadership, mental toughness, and a killer mentality. Week 23 reminded us that these three characteristics, more than turnovers or three-point shooting, will ultimately be their undoing.

Week 24 is a four-game set against the New Orleans Pelicans in the Big Easy, and then three at home as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Pelicans visit Phoenix. The Pelicans are without Brandon Ingram, the Cavs may be without Donovan Mitchell, and the Wolves are without KAT. Man, the Suns are screwed.

I know I’m being harsh. I hardly gave any credit to going into Denver and knocking off the defending NBA Champions for the second time in a month. It should be recognized. I nod my head and thank them for their effort in thoroughly working the Nuggets over. The win, however, fortified my belief that this team is insane. Or at least I am for watching it and expecting anything to follow a script.

On to Week 24. Who knows what to expect? Four games against playoff-level competition:

@ NOP

vs. CLE

vs. MIN

vs. NOP

There is so much opportunity for this team. They could flip a switch and make up some much-needed ground this week, especially considering they have two against the 5th-seeded Pelicans. Phoenix is currently two games behind the Pelicans. Closing that gap would do wonders for their postseason chances.

Every incentive is there. But I don’t know what to predict with this team. So I’ll leave that to you!

