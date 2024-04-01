Game Preview: Suns travel to New Orleans for crucial battle against Pelicans

Who: Phoenix Suns (43-31) @ New Orleans Pelicans (45-29)

When: 5:00 pm AZ Time

Where: Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA)

Watch: NBA TV, Arizona’s Family 3TV / Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The Phoenix Suns will conclude their five-game road trip in New Orleans tonight against the Pelicans. So far, they have alternated wins and losses, splitting their road trip at 2-2, including a win in Denver.

Time is ticking. The team is tied with the Kings at 43-31 though the Kings hold the tie-breaker, pushing them to the 8th seed. They are just two games back of Dallas and New Orleans who are the 5th and 6th seeds respectively.

A win tonight would gain them a full game on the Pelicans, making this one critical in their playoff push. Last night the Clippers, Mavs, Kings, Lakers, and Warriors all won, making it a brutal night for Phoenix in the standings department.

The Suns are fresh off a road loss in Oklahoma City against the Thunder in which they fell 123-108 without SGA suiting up. Phoenix and New Orleans have only met once this season, on January 19th, in a 123-109 Suns win at the Smoothie King Center.

The teams will meet again on April 7th in Phoenix for their third and final meeting of the season series.

Probable Starters

Phoenix

Jusuf Nurkic

Kevin Durant

Grayson Allen

Bradley Beal

Devin Booker

New Orleans

Jonas Valanciunas

Zion Williamson

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy III

CJ McCollum

Injury Report

FYI: Damion Lee (knee) only player on #Suns injury report for Monday's game at #Pelicans.



— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 31, 2024

Suns:

Damion Lee — OUT (Right Meniscus Surgery)

Pelicans:

Brandon Ingram — OUT (Left Knee; Bone Contusion)

Jose Alvarado — OUT (Right Oblique; Strain)

Keys to a Suns Win

Win the glass

Phoenix must win the battle on the glass against a big Pelicans team, or at least keep it neutral. Between Jonas Valanciunas and Zion Williamson and their long wings in Jones and Murphy, this team has size.

Limit the second-chance points, box out, and push off the Pelicans misses to bury them in transition. It’s a recipe that has worked wonders for the Suns in their pockets of success this season.

Take care of the basketball

If the Suns can fight on the glass and limit the turnovers, they are a dangerous team. These two areas have been their kryptonite throughout the season, allowing their opponents to outshoot them by ridiculous margins.

Neutralize the Pelicans on the boards, and take care of the ball. Plain and simple.

Defensive intensity

Willie Green and company will search for ways to expose an inconsistent Phoenix defense. The intensity level needs to be high for a consistent, extended stretch. Trapping, showing high on screens, rotating, closing out on shooters, communicating... all of it.

They’ll need to be on the same page in what should be a hostile environment in one of the most important games of the season for the Phoenix Suns.

The key for Phoenix is containing CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson as the offensive hubs for the Pels. Those two can get buckets in a hurry and have exceptional role players surrounding them — but without Brandon Ingram — Phoenix needs to apply pressure on these two specifically.

Control your destiny

The Suns have a chance to control their destiny tonight with a win over the Pelicans. Not only would they gain a game in the standings, but they would secure the season-series tie-breaker in head-to-head matchups. If they win both upcoming games (April 1 & 7) against the Pelicans that gains them a full two games in the standings on New Orleans and puts them in a prime position to jump a seed (or two) in the process.

"We still have a strong belief in what we're playing for and what we can accomplish with this group. The guys are really locked in. I expect them to play a heck of a game tomorrow."

Frank Vogel as Suns face Pelicans on Monday in finale of five-game road trip.



— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 31, 2024

Prediction

Suns show up and secure a tough win on the road. 122-111.

I’ll remain optimistic here, and well, they’ll need it.