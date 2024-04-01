The one Isaiah Thomas trait Suns could use in playoff run

Fans have clamored for 5-foot-8 Isaiah Thomas to man the Phoenix Suns’ point guard position.

While entertaining to think, Thomas is not seeing the floor, according to coach Frank Vogel. Vogel said when the Suns are at full strength at guard with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal — and heck, even Josh Okogie and David Roddy — Thomas is being used as bench support.

That’s exactly what the Suns need and I’m going to tell you why.

Communication

Too many times the Suns have had faulty communication. Phoenix is one of the top-5 halfcourt defenses since February, but the 5-foot-8 Thomas will not let guys off the hook.

Thomas is small but large in his support.

“Whatever the opportunity is, I’m ready to make an impact each and every day,” said Thomas, via ClutchPoints’ Trevor Booth. “Whether I’m playing or not, it’s bigger than putting the ball in the basket for me. I’m able to lead, lead by example, lead by my experiences and help in any way possible. If my name is called, you know I’m ready. But if it’s not, I can still impact the game in so many ways.”

Thomas played 10 minutes exactly in his first 10 days with the Phoenix Suns. Ten seems to be a lucky number here (he played with the Suns 10 years ago and now has a second 10-day deal)...but back to the point.

Phoenix is seeking leadership. The Suns have three of the best isolation scorers in the game with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, but only one has been strong enough to call the team out publicly (Beal). There is no issue doing that for Thomas, who says he has a chip on his shoulder that “will always be there.”

Phoenix needs veteran leadership in its locker room. When Vogel won an NBA championship with the LA Lakers, he had LeBron. Durant is someone who tends to vocalize his frustration but is not direct to the source. He is a leader by example while Booker can let his emotions dictate how he plays to a faulty sense.

Thomas is mentally strong.

“It’s definitely some good energy in here and good vibes,” said Thomas. “So I’m happy to be here.

“I always sensed (an opportunity) would (happen), but you just never know.”

That uncertainty and sense of betting on oneself is what the Suns need. Phoenix is two games behind the Pelicans for the No. 6 seed and could be effectively eliminated from the top-6 seed spot if it loses.