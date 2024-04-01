A key to watch for in today’s Suns matchup with the Pelicans

The last matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans, also being the first between the two, was January 19th. It was a game the Suns won, 119-85. That game saw Devin Booker steal the entire plot with an audacious display of scoring pyrotechnics, as he scored a then season-high (now second-highest) 52 points, on 12-for-19 from two, 6-for-11 from three — on a 77.3 True Shooting Percentage.

Phoenix compiled non-garbage time ratings of offense rating of 128.3 offensively and 103.3 defensively. In the half court, those ratings were 122.0, and 92.4 respective, all of which were elite level.

They also held the Pelicans to 23.8% from deep (well below their then 3rd-ranked 38.7% average), as well as to 48 points in the paint (below their then 52.0 per game average)

Let’s talk about an entity that occurred in that one that also ties into what to watch for.

Defending Zion Williamson

One of the most versatile and skilled names synonymous with the NBA’s position-less movement is Zion Williamson.

Willie Green continues to tap as much into that dynamic of his usage as much as possible — initiating offense, initiating pick-and-roll (traditional for access to the opposing center on a switch, inverted with one of the Pelicans guard/wing shooters to create three’s off the help/double or for access to a small on a switch, running him off movement sets especially in Chicago (screen into a handoff) or Miami (handoff into a screen) — consistently leaving defenses in compromise as he works to gain leverage downhill, unrelentingly.

He’s also used in Pistol action and generally screener to manipulate matchups early on in possessions.

Phoenix was extremely detailed in process, and sharp in execution of their schemes for Williamson touches.

Let’s start with the initial matchups. This is a way Williamson dictates over a game prior to the game even starting, with whom opponents decide to task with his initial matchup.

Phoenix went with Bradley Beal there originally, they had a few other guards/wings cycle there over the course of the game — a more unique method of cross-matching from them

Obviously guarding Zion is a multiplayer tactic that costs plenty of defensive capital. They worked to then swarm the paint and shrink the floor with multiple preemptive gap help presences, and rotated out from that.

Nurkić matched up with Valanciunas, and used him as a point to help off of, in aid of the Williamson matchup. He’d be most often seen in the gaps and/or completely leaving his matchup to process through schemes.

Can see the matchup crossing play out on an early real here as NOLA goes with false action in pick-and-roll to play off the pop, into the movement with Zion (via the Chicago action, screen into a handoff).

Beal is looking to duck under the screen, while Nurkić works to hedge on the handoff — both on schedule — and though Williamson finds Valanciunas on the toss-up high, this is how it looks for Phoenix.

NOLA goes Pistol with Zion screening to get the Allen switch, and watch Allen compete in the post to front and take the entry angle away. Notice also Nurkić gapping off Valanciunas, even when he has the ball, the aid the conceded mismatch.

Now to post touches from Williamson. Phoenix elected to put two on him, with a double from topside a pass away.

This is a gambit as he’s a skilled passer, but they worked through it well. Notice Allen double, then is kicked to the backside, where the Suns were comfortable allowing players like Herb Jones to have those backside opportunities to shoot.

The process was certainly not unblemished, as there were miscues. Notice here that there is the early duck-in from Zion with Allen on him.

Booker’s late swarming the paint but so is Nurkić who was primarily responsible for helping on Williamson.

The bet on rotations extended past just when Zion had it in the post. Notice the aggres switch from Azubuike, but even more so the heavy nail help from Gordon — even off of Trey Murphy III. It’s a gambit, but one they worked well through with the correct urgency and detail.

Elbow touch here for Williamson, and notice the gap help particularly from the two baseline defenders, shrinking the floor. Then where and who the shot is conceded to, in funneling.

This is one to watch for, as Zion is initiating and receiving the flat-angle screen. These particular screens seem very friendly because they compromise ball screen coverage due to the duality it enables from the handler. There’s no backside for the screener's man to load to, leaving them a beat behind in covering for the point-of-attack defender.

That with Murphy III a pass away to his left in spacing is great offense from NOLA. All help is late, Zion gets a straight-line drive. One of only a few in this one.

Another elbow touch, and notice NOLA now emptys the entire strong side in manipulation. Beal stays solid to entice him right as well as Nurkić sticking to his left hand, also with Durant shrinking the paint at the opposite block. Great disposition and general presentation.

Shot funneled to a deemed non-shooter, stop compiled again.

Beal contains the initial drive again here. Then Nurkić with the help. On the boomerang, Nurkić goes again from resetting the 2.9 to now showing even more help, as well as Durant shrinking from the opposite block again.

This is another dynamic to watch specifically for, and that’s Murphy III screening in inverted play, and ghosting even more, with Williamson. We see the reaction advantage created on-ball.

Watch Nurkić with the timely help + verticality in contesting — these little details are vital in this one.

Mixing in aggressive denials like this with Durant (or Bol, who missed the last game) is important to process.

Lastly, another great rep in help this time from Durant, and contesting without fouling as well.

The Suns put forth a very repeatable game plan for this one, but as with many things at this point with them, it’s about the detail and execution within the scheme.

Will note that Williamson still finished with 24 points on efficiency, but the amount of shots Phoenix funneled to others and the rhythm that was broken for him, is even more valuable for them.

Seeing the focus in execution on-ball as well as in rotation will be a barometer for whether they can get this much-needed will to close the road trip, or not.

With Brandon Ingram still out with a left knee contusion, this game lends itself to even more cross-matching from the Suns, to protect their defensive shell as well as flatten out Pelicans actions — generally dictating.