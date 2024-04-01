Game Recap: Booker’s 52 leads Suns to massive road victory over Pelicans, 124-111

The Phoenix Suns continued their rollercoaster season with an impressive performance following a dud in their last game against the Thunder. Rinse and repeat.

It took an otherworldly performance from Devin Booker, and boy will we take it. Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant also quietly had solid nights. Each Suns starter finished in double figures, giving Phoenix a balanced attack across the board along with the Booker masterclass.

The Suns are now in sole possession of the 7th seed and sit just one game back from the Pelicans who hold the 6 seed.

Breaking: Devin Booker finally broke his regular-season career-high in three-point field goals, drilling eight on the evening.

Of course his seventh three tonight was a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/z7yJuLry2N — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 2, 2024

Key Performers

Devin Booker — 52 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds on 19-28 FG

Kevin Durant — 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists on 7-19 FG

Zion Williamson — 30 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds on 10-20 FG

Trey Murphy III — 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists on 7-14 FG

Game Flow

First Half

The first half of this game was the Devin Booker show. The Suns’ star dazzled, depositing one of the most impressive performances in his career.

Phoenix hung a 46-point quarter to kick things off, led by 24 points in the opening quarter from Devin Booker. No, that was not a typo. Twenty-Four. Devin Booker has the most 20+ point quarters in the NBA since the start of the 2016-17 season.

DEVIN BOOKER ARE YOU SERIOUS RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/qkQ4fj8TVx — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 2, 2024

Phoenix led 46-28 after the opening frame. They had 12 assists to zero turnovers and shot 9-for-14 from deep as a team in an immaculate quarter.

The second quarter saw plenty more of Devin Booker as he poured in another 13 points in the second quarter. Kevin Durant chipped in with 16 points on an efficient 6-10 shooting.

Phoenix took a 20-point lead into the half, leading 74-54 led by 37 points from Devin Booker.

2nd Half

The third quarter saw the Suns take a step back defensively, allowing the Pelicans to get comfortable on the offensive end.

New Orleans won the third quarter by seven points, outscoring the Suns 36 to 29 to cut the once-large Phoenix lead to just 13 heading into the final 12 minutes of play.

After three, the Suns led 103-90.

The Pelicans continued to fight their way back, but Phoenix answered a few of their punches with strikes of their own early in the 4th.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal led the Suns to a 9-5 lead in the fourth before Devin Booker checked in, extending the lead and buying some time.

And just when you think the Suns have it in the bag, of course, the 4th quarter woes we all know and love (sarcasm font) hit them.

The Pelicans went on a furious run to cut Phoenix’s lead to just 7. Devin Booker took a masterful drive into the lane to secure the 50-point mark on the evening.

The Suns star closed things up with a pair of tough drives to put Phoenix in position to close the door for good. Book has now scored 162 points in his last three games against the Pelicans with totals of 58, 52, and 52.

Suns win.

FIFTY.



Book has scored 50+ for his 3rd straight game against the Pelicans, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history with 50+ points in three straight against an opponent (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/mErlcHEQF3 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 2, 2024

Up Next?

Suns vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7 pm in the Footprint Center.

The team is home at last after an 11-day, 5-game road trip.