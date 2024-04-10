There isn’t much negative you can say about the efforts of Grayson Allen since he joined the Phoenix Suns this past offseason. He brought with him a reputation for being cocky and dangerous, snotty and dirty. The former Duke Blue Devil has been anything but in his first season in the Valley of the Sun. He has been consistent and steady, quiet and deadly.

And he’s hustled his ass off.

Grayson Allen has played and started in 72 games for the Suns this season, averaging 13.5 points and shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. The effort he puts in on both ends of the floor has been commendable, especially considering he is tasked nightly with guarding the opposing team's point-of-attack facilitator.

For his efforts this season, Allen was honored before the Suns' final home game of the season with the Thunder Dan Majerle Hustle Award.

Grayson Allen wins the Thunder Dan Majerle Hustle Award pic.twitter.com/DwxKjszEzc — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) April 10, 2024

The award is given to the player who best personifies the effort and tenacity with which Dan Majerle played when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns in the 1990s. Allen has certainly earned the award with how he approaches the game every night.

Previous winners include:

2003: Bo Outlaw

2004: Casey Jacobsen

2005: Shawn Marion

2006: Raja Bell

2007: Leandro Barbosa

2008: Grant Hill

2009: Louis Amundson

2010: Jared Dudley

2011: Grant Hill

2012: Sebastian Telfair

2013: P.J. Tucker

2014: P.J. Tucker

2015: P.J. Tucker

2016: P.J. Tucker

2017: Alan Williams

2018: Josh Jackson

2019: Mikal Bridges

2020: Jevon Carter

2021: Mikal Bridges

2022: Mikal Bridges

2023: Josh Okogie

Grant Hill, P.J. Tucker, and Mikal Bridges are the only multi-time winners of the award. Tucker was in attendance for the ceremony, although he was wearing the blue and red across his chest as he is currently a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Grayson Allen, who is amidst a cold shooting streak, will look to continue his hustle as the Suns look to make an impact in the postseason. Will they have to go through the Play-In Game first? Most likely.