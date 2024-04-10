Game Preview: Clippers host the Suns in another big game out West

Who: Phoenix Suns (46-33) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (51-28)

When: 7:30 pm AZ Time

Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, California

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV / Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel told us that following the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, a message was sent to the team. After only scoring 10 points in the first quarter last night, the Suns still look to have a long way to go with only three games left to play.

MUST LISTEN HERE YOU GO #Suns fans...



All of Frank Vogel's press conference after tonight's loss. Sounds like he had some strong words for the team in the locker room...



My thing is -- it's 15-games too late. Now he's mad?! pic.twitter.com/S1V3H4mn3Y — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 10, 2024

It was a frustrated Frank following the loss but confirms that the confidence is still intact and that there will be adjustments. What they will be? We will see.

The Suns are currently the 7th seed in the Western Conference standings, looking to host a Play-In Game, if the season were to end now. The Clippers on the other hand are almost locked in as the 4th seed, and will likely play the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

Whatever happened to the Suns to start last night's game can never happen again. It is still shocking that a start like that can still linger around at the end of the season, but it is time to face the next battle, this time, in LA.

Probable Starters

Phoenix

Jusuf Nurkic

Kevin Durant

Grayson Allen

Devin Booker

Bradley Beal

Los Angeles

Ivica Zubac

PJ Tucker

Paul George

Terance Mann

James Harden

Injury Report

Phoenix

Damion Lee — OUT (Knee)

Los Angeles

Russell Westbrook — QUESTIONABLE (Left Hand Contusion)

Ivica Zubac — QUESTIONABLE (Left Akle Inflammation)

Kawhi Leonard — OUT (Knee)

Paul George — OUT (Left Knee Soreness)

James Harden — OUT (Foot)

Joshua Primo — OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Jersey Matchup

What to Watch For

No More Eubanks

Without Jusuf Nurkic in last nights loss to the Clippers, the Suns continued to move the ball through Drew Eubanks, in hopes to maybe gain the man some confidence before the playoffs begin. Also, because there are no other options. But maybe there are. It will be interesting to see who the Suns start at Center tonight, but expect drastic changes when it comes to the lineup and rotations throughout the game.

Bookers No Show

Devin Booker on how the Suns have a loss like this: “[They] just came in there ready to play, and we weren’t.”



I followed up on the level of frustration in the locker room.



“Chillin’. Another chance tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/2Mfpz7lh2f — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 10, 2024

After shooting 1-11 from the field last night, Devin Booker is still calm and collected after that brutal loss. The turnaround time between yesterdays game and tonight’s, leaves little room for thought or strategy. Booker is up. And needs to lead this team like Beal did in the second half of last nights game.

Booker showed promise as a leader during the Suns three game win streak by holding the team accountable along with himself during dire situations on the court. That momentum needs to carry into this game and the next few before entering the playoffs.

Prediction

The Suns win! There has to be a little bit of that redemption in them to grab a victory in LA tonight. 125-101!

Join us on Playback!

Make sure to check out the Bright Side of the Sun playback stream to watch games with us!

To sign up: