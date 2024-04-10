 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns @ Clippers Post Game Podcast

The original Phoenix Suns post game podcast. Pop a teeth-cracking cold beverage with us and listen to a not too-serious-podcast dedicated to the Phoenix Suns, hosted by John (@DarthVoita) and Matthew (@MatthewLissy).

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
/ new

Can the Suns recover after last night’s debacle?

  • Click the Subscribe button.
  • Click the bell to turn on notifications.

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here it is in audio form:

Powered by RedCircle

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

If you use one of those platforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily #ForDaveKing

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun