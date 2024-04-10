Game Recap: The Suns escape from L.A. with a 124-108 victory over the Clippers

The Phoenix Suns struggled but managed to squeak out a victory over the Clippers 124-108.

Without Paul George, James Harden, Russel Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers showed up and showed strong against a Suns team that is still struggling. The emotion and gratitude for the game was missing on the Suns side, giving the Clippers every opportunity to take the game.

Behind Bones Hyland (scoring 37), the Clippers kept control of the game until the last five minutes of the game when the Suns pulled away, grabbing a much-needed win.

Game Flow

First Half

It looked like more of the same from the Suns starting the game down 10-2, but with a timeout early in the game, the Suns were able to get back into the game with Booker hitting three threes in a row to grab an 18-15.

Finishing the quarter with 16 points, Booker led all scorers and just managed to beat Bones Hyland who had 15 to end the first quarter. The Suns were able to take advantage of the Clippers turning the ball over four times, scoring 10 points off of turnovers.

The Suns were able to pull away in the second quarter behind 48% shooting from the field and Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon combining for 13 points. Still unable to contain the Clippers in the paint, the Suns gave up 20 to their 8 due to constant backcuts and drives by the Clippers guards to the rim.

Ending the quarter on an 11-0 run the Clippers took a 56-55 lead into the half. It was almost expected by the Suns who maintained control through the majority of the second quarter, but Bones scored another 9 points to help extinguish the Suns from taking over the game at the half.

Second Half

Joined by P.J. Tucker, Bones continued to dominate the third quarter, keeping the game neck-to-neck. Both combined for 19 points to end the third quarter. The Clippers out-hustled the Suns for the quarter, making it a difficult watch. It was a lot of what we saw the night before, but with the Clippers missing George, Harden, Westbrook, and Leonard, you would think this team would show up to get a much-needed win.

Things started to get more physical between Bones and Book, with the Suns keeping pace, there was tension between the two. Bones made it a mission to carry this team to the finish line, with tough play and a lot of heart.

Devin Booker was shaken up after this foul by Bones Hyland



(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/34WZDCPvTk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 11, 2024

Through three quarters, the Suns gave up 93 points to the Clippers, trailing 92-93 heading into the final quarter.

This pretty much summed it up to this point.

This video just sums up the Phoenix Suns 2023-24 season… pic.twitter.com/TY6o8t5rvX — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) April 11, 2024

It was a better fourth quarter for the Suns, who did just enough to pull away from the Clippers The win was important, but the body language and feel of this team left a stain in LA.

Suns leave LA with the victory 124-108.

Up Next!

The Phoenix Suns take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at 7:30pm in their third to last game of the season.