Suns Reacts Survey: Who could the First Round opponent for the Suns be?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With two games left to go, the Phoenix Suns might not have much of a choice as to who they play in the First Round. Because the potential exists that they won’t be in the First Round. Even despite their victory last night against the Clippers, the Play-In appears to be their fate.

Anything can happen at that point.

Plenty of basketball still needs to be played and plenty of scenarios lie ahead. We don’t know exactly where the Suns will end up on the back end of the playoff seeding, nor do we know how the top of the Western Conference will end.

Let’s start there.

The top seed in the Western Conference could still go to three teams. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Oklahoma City Thunder are all within a game of the one seed. After defeating the Wolves last night, the Nuggets are in poll position with a one-game lead over both Minny and OKC.

All three of the times vying for the top spot are in the Northwest Division, which matters as it pertains to tiebreakers. The tiebreaker criteria are as follows:

Head-to-head record; better record in games with the tied teams. Division record; better record in games against teams in its own division (Only if the teams are in the same division). Conference record; better record in games against teams in its own conference. Winning percentage against playoff teams in its own conference. Winning percentage against playoff teams in the opposing conference. Point differential in all games.

Starting with bullet point number one — head-to-head record for each of the teams — here is how things have shaped out:

The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker against the Timberwolves as they won the season series 3-1

The Timberwolves hold the tiebreaker against the Thunder. They split the season series, but the T’Wolves currently have a conference record (37-14) than the Thunder (35-16). They both finished with the same division record (12-4).

The Thunder hold the tiebreaker over the Nuggets as they swept them 4-0 this season.

Nothing is set in stone as of yet for all three of these teams. Only the tiebreakers are. All teams have two games to play, which will determine their final records. Of the three, Denver has the easiest path to number one. They have the easiest remaining schedule in the NBA, with their opponents combining for a .294 winning percentage.

Their remaining schedules are as follows:

Denver: @ Spurs, @ Grizzlies

Minnesota: vs. Hawks, vs. Suns

OKC: vs. Bucks, vs. Mavs

The Clippers, with their loss to the Suns last night, drop to 51-29. The team that they are battling with is the Dallas Mavericks, who sit at 50-30 after their win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Those two are one game apart, but more importantly, they are out of reach for the Suns. Odds are that this will be the 4 vs. 5 matchup in some capacity.

The Suns’ odds, per Basketball-Reference, are as follows relative to final seeding:

6th: 31.3%

7th: 35.4%

8th: 217.4%

So there is a 31.3% chance that they will not have to mess with the Play-In Game. That would automatically pit them against the third seed in the Western Conference. To get there, they will have to jump New Orleans, who still has to play the Kings, Warriors, and Lakers. The Suns are 0.5 games behind New Orleans and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Let’s say that doesn’t happen. Let’s say the Suns, who still have the Kings and the Timberwolves on their schedule (both on the road) can’t break on through and end in the 7th or 8th seed.

How will they finish in the Play-In, if they land in that scenario, per Basektball-Refertence?

7th: 40.7%

8th: 26.7%

9th: 1.4%

10th: 0%

So it’ll be Denver, Minnesota, or Oklahoma City in the First Round for the Suns. Each is a viable opponent and Phoenix will certainly be underdogs. Not exactly what we expected prior to the season commencing. But that is out reality.

Here is how the Suns performed against the top three seeds in the Western Conference this season:

Nuggets: Won 2-1

Timberwolves: Up 2-0 with one to play

OKC: Thunder won 3-0

Now you know the scenarios. You know that the Suns, in all likelihood, will play against the Nuggets, Timberwolves, or Thunder in the First Round, as odds say that Pheonix will be playing in the postseason. You know that the Clippers and Mavericks are off of the table.

So it’s time to hit you with a question. If you could choose, who would you prefer the Suns’ First Round opponent be?