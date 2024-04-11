Inside the Suns - Topics: Best and worst play-in matchups, the Big 3 vs role players and the bench in the postseason

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Phoenix Suns team.

Each week the Fantable - a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns’ latest issues and news.

Fantable Questions of the Week

Q1 - Which do you think is most important for the Suns to win in the postseason, great play from their Big 3 or great play from their role players & bench?

OldAz: This is an interesting question, especially with the bias of the stinkers the Suns have put up in the last three games against the Pelicans and Clippers. I can’t remember that many games were great bench play or great games by Allan, Gordon, or others were the “reason” the Suns win. However, I don’t think the suns can win in the playoffs with just the big three having great games and freezing out these other role players as they tend to do. In my mind, the Suns have to have great play from the big three, but they also need much better play from Nurkic and the other bench and role-play need to play connected defense and make their open shots. Either way, the success starts with and is predicated upon the big three being great.

Rod: Both are important but I’ve got to say it’s most important for the role players/bench to play their best to get wins. Even with great games from Book, Beal and KD, they can’t play all of the minutes by themselves... and we know how unlikely it is that all three will actually play great on any given night. The more production, effort and hustle the Suns get out of the RPs and bench, the less the team actually needs near perfection from the Big 3.

Q2 - If the Suns wind up in the play-in games, which team do you think would be the best matchup for them in game 1?

OldAz: My assumption if the Suns are in the play in, is that the Pelicans got the six seed. Sacramento has a tough remaining schedule and I think LA has to pass too many teams to get all the way up to sixth. This leaves the Kings, Lakers, and Warriors as the possibilities for that game one matchup. Among those three, the Kings are by far the best matchup for the Suns now that Malik Monk is done for the season. Also, with Sabonis as their big man, the Suns are able to play small ball and put their best players on the floor.

For the record, I am still predicting that the Suns will get the 6 seed as the Pelicans play 3 desperate teams in the Kings, Warriors and Lakers and if the Suns beat the Kings on Sunday they will finish ahead of both the Lakers and Kings. My HOPE is that the Kings beat them on Thursday so that the Kings can hold off the Lakers as well.

Rod: First off, I’m going to assume that the team that takes the 6th seed away from them would be the Pelicans as Golden State is too far back in the standings to do so and the Pels have the easiest remaining schedule between them, the Kings and the Lakers. That leaves GS. Sac and LAL to choose from. Of those three I think I’d prefer Sacramento because they’re not as good of a 3-point shooting team as the others and the Suns have often not been good at guarding the three-point line. They also haven’t been playing as well as LAL and GS have been lately and have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Q3 - If the Suns wind up in the play-in games, which team do you think would be the worst matchup for them in game 1?

OldAz: Based on the last three games, pretty much anyone except the Kings fits this description because every other team is able to give effort and energy for a full 48 minutes and play with desperation. However, I think the worst matchup would be the Lakers in a one game scenario. They have the size and length that gives the Suns trouble And we all know that the NBA has vested interest in getting them into the playoffs.

Rod: Going with the same assumption I made in Q2, I’m going to pick the Lakers as the worst play-in matchup for the Suns... but it’s a close call. I’d much rather see Nurk matching up against any of the Warriors’ bigs than Anthony Davis, the Suns have no one who can do more than possibly slow LeBron down a bit and LAL always seems to get more favorable calls from the refs.

Golden State wouldn’t be cakewalk either but the Suns have already beaten them 3 times this season where the Suns have already lost 3 times to the Lakers.

As always, many thanks to our Fantable members for all their extra effort this week!

Current Western Conference Playoff Standings

Graphics courtesy of PlayoffStatus.com.

The Suns have already clinched at least the 9th seed.

If the Suns win 2 of 2, they have a 89% chance of finishing 6th and can finish no lower than 7th.

If they win only 1 of 2, they have a 32% chance of finishing 6th, a 60% chance of finishing 7th and a 7% chance of finishing 8th.

If they lose both games, they have less than a 1% chance of finishing 6th, a 12% chance of finishing 7th, an 82% chance of finishing 8th and a 6% chance of finishing 9th.

Last Week’s poll results

Last week’s question was, “What would you do this offseason if you were Mat Ishbia?”

10% - Make big changes to the roster and coaching staff.

48% - Leave the roster mostly intact but change the coaching staff.

00% - Make big changes to the roster but leave the coaching staff mostly intact.

42% - Mostly run it back with just minor tweaks to the roster and coaching staff.

A total of 249 votes were cast.

Suns Trivia

Although the Suns’ 33 total points in the 1st half of Tuesday’s loss to LAC was bad, it wasn’t even close to their worst 1st half performance of all-time. That was a 22 point first half against the Lakers in a 97-77 loss back on Jan. 3, 2016. That also holds the dubious honor of being the lowest first half point production by any team in NBA history.

