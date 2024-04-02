Suns Reacts Survey: Will the Suns make the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re approaching the finish line of the 2023-24 NBA season and the Phoenix Suns find themselves in a rather precarious predicament. It is one that I’m certain none of us thought they would be in when the season began. The night-to-night unpredictability leaves us baffled. One night they’re smoked by the Thunder. The next they’re dominating the Pelicans.

The Suns following up a lifeless 25-point loss to the SGA-less Thunder with a performance like this against the Pelicans in a crucial seeding game is objectively hilarious. Good luck figuring this team out https://t.co/EyajlW5gLC — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 2, 2024

With Phoenix sitting in the 7th spot in the Western Conference and a difficult schedule ahead of them to close the season, a very real question must be asked: Will the Suns make the playoffs?

Making the Play-In Game is not making the playoffs. The Play-In Game is a chance to make it to the postseason. If you are the ninth or tenth seed and lose, your summer begins at that moment. If you win, you must play the loser of the seventh vs. eighth seed. The loser of that? Gone like Donkey Kong.

As of this morning, here is how the playoff picture looks:

Phoenix sits at seven, which means they would have to lose two games to not make it into the postseason. Given how this season has gone, however, you cannot rule anything out for the Suns. Their inconsistent play is what has them in the dilemma they are facing. They’ve played all season like a team waiting around for the postseason to occur, not a hungry team looking to dominate the opposition.

Even Kevin Durant is unsure of their fate, recently stating, “Hopefully we get an opportunity to play in the postseason”.

Are the Suns watching the standings? Do they even care? Or are they hoping to flip a switch against the toughest teams in the NBA at the exact right moment? Perhaps they are in Hill Valley on November 12, 1955, believing that they can harness lightning at 10:04pm.

So let’s ask it. Let’s ask the simple question that we are all wondering. Will the Suns be playing postseason basketball this season?