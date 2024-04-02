Imagine a world where the Phoenix Suns shot more three-pointers

There are 50 things that you can find wrong with the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns. Pick any angle, and due to their inconsistency, you can make a case backed up by the eye test and data. It’s baffling. You'd think it wouldn't be the case for a team with this much talent and a ceiling higher than the one at St. Thomas the Apostle on 24th Street and Campbell. Pray all you want, but it’s true.

Here’s one that we know but don’t talk about much because there are so many other issues: Why the heck does the team that is 5th in the NBA in three-point shooting (38.1%) take the 24th-most threes (32.4)?

The Suns roster some of the best shooters in the NBA. You have Kevin-fuggin-Durant. When he squares to shoot, it always looks pure, and you always feel like it will go in. KD is an all-time great bucket-getter, and this season he is shooting 42.0% from deep! That is the third-best mark in his 16-year career. But he attempts 5.4 a game, which is 7th-most in his time in the NBA.

Devin Booker isn’t the greatest three-point shooter we’ve ever seen, but he is still an elite jump shooter. His 36.8% from deep is the third-best in his career as well. Bradley Beal, who came to Phoenix after shooting 37.2% from deep in 11 seasons with the Wizards, is at 38.9% with the Suns.

Then there is Grayson Allen. He is leading the league at 46.9% on 5.8 attempts per night. This guy is putting together one of the greatest three-point shooting seasons, not only in Phoenix Suns’ history but in NBA history.

Only three players in NBA history have shot over 46% from three while averaging more than 5.7 three-point attempts per game:



Kyle Korver (2014-15)

Joe Harris (2020-21)

Grayson Allen (2023-24) pic.twitter.com/vPQbjVkXtq — John Voita (@DarthVoita) April 2, 2024

With that level of firepower throughout the lineup, why isn’t this team dropping bombs from deep with more regularity? The league average for three-point attempts is 34.9 (again, the Suns are at 32.4) with the average number of makes being 12.8 (the Suns make 12.3). It is befuddling, confounding, and somewhat irresponsible not to shoot more three-pointers.

I’m going to play in the world of the hypothetical here, so please indulge me. This team makes 12.3 three-pointers per game. That is 19th in the league. If they shot more, based on percentages, they would make more. Let’s say they averaged two more made three-pointers a game? 6 more points, right? 14.3 per game isn’t out of the realm of possibility, is it?

I know that you can’t re-write history or add in a variable like this. If the Suns did average two more three-pointers per game, it would change game scripts and end-of-game situations. The butterfly effect would change the course of history and mankind as we know it.

But on a high level, if you simply lived in a world in which you added 6 points to the Suns’ final scores this season because they made two more three-pointers, guess what? The team would have ten more wins. They would be at 54-21. They would be the number one seed in the Western Conference.

The Suns have lost 10 games by five or less points this season. These include losses to the Portland Trailblazers, the Indiana Pacers, the Houston Rockets, and the Brooklyn Nets. The three games the Suns lost to the Lakers this season? All were by five points or less. Two of the Spurs' losses were as well. Sheesh.

Could being more liberal with the three-ball change these outcomes? We’ll never know. What we do know is when this team shoots above league average relative to three-point attempts — 35 or more three-pointers — they are 17-9.

The league average for three-point attempts in a game is 34.9.



When the Suns take more than the league average of three-point attempts (35+), they are 17-9. — John Voita (@DarthVoita) April 2, 2024

The regular season is almost over. With 7 games left, maybe the Suns can focus on their three-point shooting as a weapon against some of the league's toughest opponents. They have been shooting more, averaging 35.2 three-point attempts over this past 10 games. Is this a trend? Or happenstance? We’ll never know, just like we will never know a world in which they shot more threes this season.

I like that world. It sounds like a nice place, where victories are more frequent and my mental well-being isn’t as fragile.