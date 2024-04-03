Game Preview: Suns are back home against a Cavs team that is trying to figure things out

Who: Phoenix Suns (44-31) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-30)

When: 7:00 pm AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV / Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

Like the Phoenix Suns, the Cleveland Cavaliers are having trouble maintaining focus on finishing the 2023-24 strong heading into the playoffs, even when sitting at the number three seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Like the Suns, a lot of us really don't know what they are and what to expect game to game.

With wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Philadelphia 76ers within the last month, the Cavs have struggled to win back-to-back games without guard Donovan Mitchell, missing 13 out of the last 17 games with a knee injury. With a victory over the Utah Jazz (129-113) last night, they can do so tonight against the Suns. The last time the Cavs won back-to-back games? February 25th and the 27th against the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks.

Tonight is about two teams trying to still figure things out before the last few games of the regular season run out. Mitchell commented about finding a way out of the rut, after their blowout loss against the Denver Nuggets 130-101, Sunday Night.

This was Donovan Mitchell last night in the lockerroom.



I hope you’ll watch, rather than just read the headlines that are circling around, to understand the full context of what he said.



The interview was about taking accountability as a team & progressing forward… pic.twitter.com/crICFp8aip — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) April 2, 2024

Probable Starters

Phoenix

Jusuf Nurkic

Kevin Durant

Grayson Allen

Bradley Beal

Devin Booker

Cleveland

Jarret Allen

Evan Mobley

Max Strus

Caris LeVert

Darius Garland

Injury Report

Phoenix

Damion Lee - Out (Knee)

Grayson Allen - Day-to-day (Hip)

Cleveland

Donovan Mitchell - Out (Knee)

Craig Porter - Out (Illness)

Isaac Okoro - Out (Toe)

Dean Wade - Out (Knee)

Ty Jerome - Out (Ankle)

Jersey Matchup

Keys to a Suns Victory

Accountability

Holding one another accountable after every mistake that is made. Get mad! Even you turned the ball over the possession before, make it known that the next man to throw a lazy or errant pass will be shown some tough love.

That starts with Booker in continuing to demand perfection.

"We've let some leads slip and it's not the time to let that happen."



Devin Booker as #Pelicans cut 27-point #Suns lead to 13 going into 4th.



"When we have those chances to put teams away, instead of taking the foot off the gas a little bit, we just need to put 'em asleep." https://t.co/9MJ9U4nSQB pic.twitter.com/c2V0YQe6wY — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 2, 2024

Too many times, the Suns have slumped down in the comfort of their own skin heading back down the court after mistakes that are costly in putting teams away. Or, eye contact is avoided and the next play is ran with careful precision that likely ends up in another turnover.

With six turnovers in the third quarter leading to 10 points for the Pelicans Monday, the Suns held a 27-point lead that quickly fell to 13. The passive way of movement from play to play to take the blame is fine, but tempers need to flare, and the feeling needs to be hurt for the Suns to win their second game in a row.

Getting out in front early

With the 7th best defensive rating in the NBA (111.8), it is important to get out ahead of the Cavs behind a starving crowd. The magic number is 100 for the Cavs. They are 13-0 when holding the opponent under 100 points.

In case a strong early lead would help ease the nerves, the Cavs are able to shoot themselves back into the game at a high clip. Averaging 14.7 threes made per game since December 12th (3rd-most in the NBA), no lead is safe, and as Suns fans we all know that already.

Prediction

The Suns lose 112-107 to the Cavs because we won the last game.