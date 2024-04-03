Did the Suns almost lose everything before the victory over the Pelicans on Monday night?

No care. No passion. No promises of making the playoffs. Until, after Monday night’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, we once again sat back with wonder. Can this be it? Have the Phoenix Suns turned the corner? No one knows whether or not to believe in this Suns team.

The breadcrumbs that this team leaves us (like Monday night) will keep us coming back, and every now and then will keep us wondering if our love for this team will ever be reciprocated with the title run.

After their clothes were thrown over the balcony and the locks were changed, Devin Booker dropped 52 points, tempting us to buzz him and the Suns in from the bottom stoop once again. Are you biting or are you reluctantly creeping on Twitter and Instagram from afar, afraid to get your heart broken once more? This is what true love is.

The wanting, the loathing, and the heartbreak are what make the end result either an exhausting fall in anguish or an embraced weep of joy with the fans around you in true victory. Nothing in the middle, unless you had given up.

The question is, do the Suns have to show a promising playoff run in order for the fans to stay interested entering next season? Or do they have to win a title to keep the stands full and our antennas peeled for programming?

My worries for the future heavily weigh in the next 30 or so days for this franchise.

You want life to be perfect. We want the Suns team to be perfect. This season has been far from it.

By pretending for the majority of the season that they would be okay once healthy on the court, we as Suns fans did the same. It was until health was not an issue anymore and this team could still not string together a win streak to save the franchise's life. The Suns almost lost everything from their fans' support to a bleak future of a dreaded off-season that held little opportunity for movement, before their bounce-back victory over the Pelicans. That might be going a little overboard, but it had to be racing through a lot of our minds.

I felt like we almost lost it all. Lost our minds and our connection to this team. Ready for a rebuild in the upcoming future.

But no, it took someone to hold the team accountable to stop the nonsense. When it seemed like the Suns were going to throw away another lead and maybe this season, one man stopped all that nonsense scrambling on the court it had nothing to do with his 52 points. It was this moment during and after the game that reminded me that we are still here and there is still a fighting chance.

"We've let some leads slip and it's not the time to let that happen."



Devin Booker as #Pelicans cut 27-point #Suns lead to 13 going into 4th.



"When we have those chances to put teams away, instead of taking the foot off the gas a little bit, we just need to put 'em asleep." https://t.co/9MJ9U4nSQB pic.twitter.com/c2V0YQe6wY — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 2, 2024

There is a sign of passion and true commitment that you can feel from the other side. With this leadership, Booker will need to lead this team by his commitment to hold everyone accountable.

This is what I have been looking for, for some time now. Accountability where we can see it on the big screen.

Booker needs to continue to show this passion for the rest of the season. Because my answer is — win or lose this season — if we see that from Booker, I will always be back the next season with the same expectations and the same love for the team. Because his emotions flow through us like no other player.

What will make or break you as a Suns fan down this final stretch? What do the Suns need to show you for you to stick around?