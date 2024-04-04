Inside the Suns - Topics: Rotation changes, unpleasant surprises, blow it up this summer?

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Phoenix Suns team.

Each week the Fantable - a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns’ latest issues and news.

Fantable Questions of the Week

Q1 - In regard to player rotation minutes, what would you do differently in Vogel’s place?

GuarGuar: I would stop giving Drew Eubanks minutes and replace him with Thaddeus Young. I’ve seen enough from Drew to know what he is. He’s a liability for this team most nights and I think Thad fits much better for our offense. He’s great in the short roll when one of our stars gets trapped.

OldAz: Two things. First, Bol has earned more minutes both with and without KD on the court. We saw some of this against the Cavs, but not sure how much Allen’s absence impacted that games rotation. Second, Vogel has got to start adjusting based on ga,e performance. When Booker is on fire it is ludicrous to have him sit from the end of the 1st until the 6 minute mark of the 2nd. He ices a hot Booker way too often with this. The same applies to KD and really any of the regular rotation players. Need to adjust are hot. Alternatively, Vogel needs to have a quick hook with anyone standing around and not playing defense, especially to start the 4th quarters.

Brrrberry: MORE BOL, less Royce, EG, and potentially even Eubanks. Monday night, 5 minutes, +5. Not enough minutes for a guy that’s playing as well as he is. Major bummer in my opinion as we’re already too late into the season for his abilities to be used correctly during the playoffs so I’m rooting for the guys that’ll be playing the majority of the minutes, a mix it’s apparent Bol won’t be a part of. He’s shown himself to be generally disruptive in a positive way on both ends pretty much every time he steps on the court and he’s definitely not being rewarded. I think Vogel is a decent coach and I’m not crying for him to be fired or anything but there’s definitely someone out there that could do a better job in my opinion.

Rod: First, whenever someone’s got the hot hand I would leave them in the game unless they actually wanted out. If someone’s on a hot shooting streak, let them play.

Next, I would definitely give Bol more minutes per game. Since he started getting real rotation minutes in January, Vogel’s only left him on the court for an average of 13.5 minutes per game. I think he should be averaging at least 15-20 MPG.

While I can understand Vogel maybe trusting Eubanks more then Thad Young (simply because he’s been playing with the team much longer) as the backup center, I’d keep Drew on a short leash and if he isn’t playing well then I’d stick Young in and give him a chance. Thad’s looked good on the court and seems to play more under control than Drew. Experience counts.

Q2 - Last week we looked at pleasant surprises this season, now what have been some of the most unpleasant surprises you’ve observed from the Suns this season?

GuarGuar: All of those bench guys we signed during the offseason completely flopped. Yuta, KBD, Little, Goodwin, Eubanks have all been massive disappointments. I was super high on some of these guys so I was surprised how bad it turned out. And honestly I’ve been surprised how bad the 4th quarter offense has been this year given our roster. The coaching has been a negative surprise for me this year as well. Hopefully they can get their act together soon though there’s still time.

OldAz: I have hated the attitude of the team, at least that is my interpretation of what I have seen from the Big 3. They often seem disinterested and arrogantly expect the other team to simply roll over and let them win. Teams that hustle and work hard with a lot less talent have been an Achilles heel for this squad and that is not acceptable (3 losses to the Spurs? Really!). The same thing seems to happen on an in game basis where they get a big lead and then simply turn it off. I have appreciated this last couple games though, where the team has showed more killer instinct and while there are still lapses, they are shorter and the team has recovered quickly to reestablish dominance better.

This leads to the second unpleasant “surprise” that is hard for me to call a surprise because it was a fear in the back of my mind as soon as the KD trade happened. For as long as I can remember, the Suns have been just short of good enough to win it all, but they have played some of the most exciting basketball in the league. From the Nance/Adams/Davis teams to the various KJ led teams up through Barkley, obviously the SSOL teams, right up to the 2021 and 2022 teams the Suns have always been exciting to watch for 82 games and then we would get our hearts broken at some point in the playoffs. 6 months of the year were enjoyable, but the heartbreak seemed inevitable. The unpleasant surprise is how long this season has been and how NOT fun a good portion of the 82 game season has been.

I think a lot of that is related to my first “surprise” because I find it hard to care when it doesn’t look like the players really care themselves. The Suns may be built for the playoffs and may still win it all, but it would be a very unpleasant surprise to celebrate a championship but have to accept that it may also come with 6 months of pretty ugly (boring) basketball.

Brrrberry: This one’s easy. The fact we’re one of the worst 4th quarter teams in NBA history is just flat out unacceptable, and something all the players and coaches should be embarrassed about. I’m sorry I may sound a bit like a broken record but it’s absurd to me that I actually feel bad for a billionaire team owner like I do Ishbia.

It’s a mystery to me because I don’t really see any strife amongst the players, they seem to get along pretty well and like each other. Body language isn’t really concerning on any level, but they’re just so underwhelming all things considered.

I’ve played for quite a few different coaches and some were great motivators and others weren’t, it’s pretty obvious this coaching staff doesn’t have the ability to motivate this group. Not sure whose fault that is but it’s a problem. Ultimately being one of the worst 4th quarter teams in league history is just so beyond screwed up I can’t even wrap my head around it and something has to change.

Rod: The first one was how unproductive some of the minimum salary vets Jones signed during the offseason were. I thought Bates-Diop might step up and be the Suns 5th starter and that Watanabe had a good shot at being at least a solid rotation player but neither of them came through for the team and Eubanks has been an off and on player that I never know what we’re going to get from game to game.

Speaking of off and on performances, I’m still surprised at the team’s Jekyll and Hyde performances on both offensive and defensive on any given night as they’ll play great at times and then suddenly turn awful... especially during 4th quarters. Never in my wildest dreams (nightmares?) did I imagine that this team would turn out to be the worst performing team in the NBA in the 4th quarter.

There are certainly other unpleasant things about the Suns I could mention (such as Beal’s injury issues) but none that were really big surprises to me.

Q3 - Some frustrated fans are already saying the Suns should blow up the team and start another rebuild. Do you think there’s any possibility of this happening?

GuarGuar: I don’t think it’s much of a possibility unless one of the Big 3 demands a trade. I don’t see any of them doing that after just 1 year together. We seem pretty all in on this core for a least a couple years so I wouldn’t expect a blowup unless we completely miss the playoffs. But even then I think we’d just see coaching and front office changes before trading one of the big 3.

It’s been a disappointing season for sure given the expectations. It was title or bust for me and we may not even make the playoffs if we drop the play in games. I still have faith in this groups upside THIS year despite all the struggles. This was a squad clearly built for playoff basketball. They are capable of figuring it out.

OldAz: Not really. Even before this last couple game stretch against NOP and CLE I would have said the same. They are just too hamstrung by the new cap rules to get anything of value back and the draft is way too much of a crap shoot, especially if any picks would come from teams that now have a really great player added in the trade. I expect the key rotation pieces (except Gordon and possibly Bol) to be back, and look a lot better as they get more time together, especially playing together through the playoff crucible.

Brrrberry: Not happening, sorry frustrated fans. I’m hoping Ishbia is willing to pay the crazy cost to bring Grayson Allen back, Bol is willing to resign (not sure why he would but a guy can wish) and we make good use of our 1st rounder this year and I’m really looking forward to our best 3 players getting more acclimated together and seeing what we’re capable of making happen next year.

As much as I hate to say it, I’d like to see Vogel and KY go and bring in a coach that’ll hold the players accountable. Someone with some juice like Udoka, Jamahl Mosley, Daigenault, Willie etc. The severe lack of accountability is probably the reason why we turn the ball over so flippantly and are one of the worst 4th quarter teams in history.

Rod: I’d say it’s extremely unlikely. This has certainly been a disappointing season but I think it’s way too soon to completely give up on this team. If the Suns can at least re-sign Allen and O’Neale during the offseason (and hopefully Bol too but GA & RO are the top priorities) and find a solid, competent point guard to come off the bench I believe they should stay the course for at least one more season. I’m not sold on the coaching staff but I’m willing to leave the decision on whether they stay or go up to Ishbia.

As for that “solid, competent point guard to come off the bench” I’m hoping that James Jones takes a long, hard look at taking Tyler Kolek out of Marquette in the draft. He could very well be better as a rookie than any vet minimum free agent PG that the Suns could sign. The guy’s a senior - which is the biggest negative on him - but that seems to be the type of player JJ looks for in the draft.

As always, many thanks to our Fantable members for all their extra effort this week!

Last Week’s poll results

Last week’s question was, “The possibility of the Suns missing the playoffs completely and winding up back in the lottery this year is...”

40.8% - Extremely low.

32.6% - Fairly low.

22.6% - 50/50.

03.4% - Fairly high.

00.6% - Extremely high.

A total of 328 votes were cast.

Suns Trivia

Including playoff games, there have been a total of 15 in which a Suns player has scored 50+ points. Eight of them belong to Devin Booker. With two 50+ games to his credit, Tom Chambers is the only other Sun to have done it more than once (both in 1990). The other five belong to Charles Barkley (1994 playoffs), Cliff Robinson (2000), Tony Delk (2001), Amar’e Stoudemire (2005) and Jamal Crawford (2019).

