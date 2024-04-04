Bol Bol is the Wild Card that unlocks the Suns’ potential

I’ve been shouting it from the rooftops for weeks months now. Free Bol Bol.

Back on February 27th, I wrote this piece on Bol Bol’s emergence and what it could mean for the Suns going forward. If you go back to preseason, I wrote similar pieces hyping up the Bol train. The lineup versatility and creativity that an actualized version of Bol Bol brings to the table moves me. His development will be a key storyline to follow as the Suns make their playoff push in a heated race to avoid the play-in tournament.

“The Phoenix Suns already added Royce O’Neale and Thaddeus Young to shore up their playoff rotation, but this whole time Bol Bol could’ve been the missing piece that puts them over the top. Yes, the veteran additions were much needed, but Bol’s emergence raises the ceiling for a team with championship aspirations.

Every team needs a piece that “breaks” other teams in the playoffs. A wild card, if you will. The Suns might have theirs on a minimum contract.”

The Phoenix Suns have won three straight games when Bol Bol plays 20+ minutes. He is coming off a 15-point, 6-rebound night on 5-8 shooting with 2 steals and 2 blocks in 22 minutes, finishing +7 in the win over the Cavs. Let’s make it four straight on Friday.

Bol Bol tonight:



15 PTS

6 REB

5-8 FG

22 MIN



Suns have won 3 straight when Bol Bol plays 20+ minutes.

On a night when the Suns were down Grayson Allen, his contribution was essential for a Phoenix win against a solid opponent. Royce O’Neale slid into the starting lineup, leaving Bol Bol, Eric Gordon, and Drew Eubanks as the only bench pieces to see extended minutes.

The confidence grows with each game, and his impact is felt on both sides of the floor. He is doing the little things contributing to winning basketball as a “role player” with a skill set you do not see every day.

what a ridiculous steal from Bol Bol

If he continues to make plays like the one above, his value skyrockets. Generating deflections, contesting/altering shots and playing sound help defense is where his value lies on the defensive end.

He has been on an absolute heater from deep since the All-Star Break, connecting on over 48% of his threes.

Bol Bol is now shooting 48% from 3 since All Star Break.

Even with Allen returns, I would love to see Bol reach 20+ minutes a night consistently. There have been games where Frank Vogel has been reluctant to play him for extended stretches, mostly due to defensive deficiencies.

These moments have come even in games when he (Bol) got off to a hot start, connecting on a couple shots, and then being pulled for the remainder of the game. In a rotation that is lacking consistent options past their top 6 or 7 guys, it’s a no-brainer to instill more confidence in Bol and give him consistent minutes despite the matchups. No overthinking, just see what you have here. The alternatives are not much better to put it blunt, even when he’s having a rough defensive stretch or an off shooting night.

The unwavering support and guidance that Bol has received from Kevin Durant has been a positive storyline for the Suns throughout the season.

After the game, Durant said this on Bol’s recent play: “Incredible. Growing every single time he gets on the floor. He understands more and more what his job is.”

"Incredible."



Kevin Durant on Bol Bol, who scored 15 off the bench, hitting 3-of-4 from 3 in win over #Cavs.



"Growing every single time he gets on the floor. He understands more and more what his job is." #Suns

Going back to the three-point percentage post-ASB, I believe that’s the most important ingredient. In a lineups with Booker, Beal and Durant, you (insert player here) are going to receive plenty of wide open looks from deep.

Bol is knocking his open attmepts down and contributing in other ways, and to me that’s enough to warrant him as a lock in the rotation. No questions asked.