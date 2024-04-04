Right when the Suns need stability, in walks Devin Armani Booker

As a basketball team and as a player, you want to be playing your best basketball in the postseason. The inconsistent Phoenix Suns — or in-Sun-sistent as I like to say — have taken the fanbase for a ride this season. But as they’ve begun to navigate their final 10 games, which have garnered them national attention for their infamy relative to difficulty, the Suns are coming to life. Consistency is beginning to occur.

Through their first four games of their 10-game gauntlet, they are 3-1 in the standings. They have moved into the sixth seed in the Western Conference, avoiding the Play-In tournament if the season were to end today. The season does not end today. They still have six difficult games against quality competition before them.

But the team is beginning to hit its stride, and they are doing so behind the effort of Devin Booker.

It’s hard to say when Booker has played his best basketball this season. Across the board, he is having a career year. He’s at 27.4 points and 6.9 assists, shooting a career-best 49.6% from the field. He scored 62 in a game, although it the end result was a loss for the team. He’s scored 52 points twice (both against the Pelicans). He has scored 40+ points six times this season, including in the victory over the Cavs on Wednesday night.

He has had stretches this season in which he has showcased why he is in the conversation for one of the most dominant two guards in the NBA. When has be played his “best”? Utilizing a term like “best” or “greatest” is hard to identify, due to its subjectivity.

Here is what we do know.

During this curent Suns stretch, we are seeing a different version of Devin Booker. A more locked-in version. Like somebody who has been going through the motions throughout the season in an effort to get to this exact point, where the basketball games matter, and every moment has weighted ramifications.

“Understanding what is at stake,” Booker said after the win against Cleveland, “What time of the year it is, the ball is hopping around, and we are defending at a high level.”

If there’s one thing we know about Devin Booker, when the pressure increases, so does his focus, effort, and production. Unless we’re talking about elimination games, am I right? It was a characteristic that we always wondered about, for Booker didn’t make the playoffs in the first five seasons of his career. We knew that he possessed elite shotmaker capabilities, but plenty of players do. It’s how they play when the pressure matters, like the postseason, that truly defines who a player is and what their mentality can be.

We were pleasantly surprised when Devin Booker scored 34 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the 2021 First Round in his first opportunity to play in the postseason. He continued this throughout that postseason, ultimately being a part of an NBA Finals run.

Yes, he has disappeared in elimination games, but you can credit some of that to his pure exhaustion from putting a team on his back and trying to carry them across the finish line.

So here we are with a team that has been more up-and-down than Chuck Norris trying to set a push-up record. The pressure is on right now for Phoenix. Since the Suns started this stretch, Booker is averaging 30.8 points, 7.8 assists, and posting 51.9/45.5/92.9 splits over four games.

It is as if Booker has the league in the team right where he wants them. He’s upped his level of engagement, and the result shows not only in his personal box score but in the most important statistic for the Suns: the win column.