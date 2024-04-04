So Bradley Beal is the point guard?

Bradley Beal hasn’t been Bradley Beal this season. Since joining the Phoenix Suns, Beal is no longer finds himself atop the league leaders in scoring. Gone are the days of a 33.8% usage percentage and 21.3% of the team’s total points. This season he’s at a 21.8% usage and scored 9.2% of the Suns’ points.

He’s had to change his game to better mesh with playing alongside All-Star talent.

Some say that Beal hasn’t enjoyed this adjustment. That the body language that he portrays on the court displays a frustration with this change. I don’t think so. Beal is an animated player. He’ll tap the top of his head or throw an eye roll at an official. He’s like Mikal Bridges, but a much better scorer. So when he's animated on the court, I don’t take it as frustration (unless it’s in frustration with the way that he has performed). It is not a frustration with the team or his role within it.

Prior to the Suns’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Frank Vogel made comments about Bradley Beal in more of the facilitator capacity.

“It is one of the things we have done a little bit more as of late,” Vogel stated, referencing having Booker and Beal bring the ball up the last few games. “We will continue to evolve throughout the course of the season, even in the last couple of weeks and I like where it is at right now.”

People construed these remarks as him playing the primary point guard for the Suns moving forward.

Vogel says Bradley Beal has shifted to being the #Suns full time point guard. — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 4, 2024

Side note...isn’t that what the organization said prior to the season? That we would see Point Beal?

What is key for the Suns isn’t necessarily having Beal playing the traditional point guard role, per se, but that he touches the ball on a possession. When Beal touches the ball, good things happen.

It doesn’t matter who brings the ball up the court. We’ve seen plenty of Devin Booker doing that in recent games, but Beal does get involved in the offense and the focus is ensuring that he has his hands on the basketball at some time during the possession. This matters because of his ability to penetrate, disrupt opposing defenses, and kick the ball to the open shooters at the Suns possess

Over the past four games, when the Suns gauntlet schedule began, Beal is averaging 11.3 drives per game. He is passing on 62.2% of those drives, setting up those around him.

There will be some possessions in which he is simply standing in the corner, not doing much. But what is happening on those possessions is other members of the team beginning the penetration process, they’re kicking it out to Bradley Beal for a wide-open shot.

If you look at the statistics recently, the numbers aren’t nearly what you would expect for somebody making $46.7 million. He’s averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games. He’s doing so, however, shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc, as well as dishing out 7.0 assists. It definitely isn't there if we’re talking price for value paid. But if we’re talking about fitting into the confines of a unique offense that possesses three All-Stars, he’s executing the tertiary role exactly as he should.

I ain’t even gonna post stats tonight. The stats don’t show how impactful of a player Bradley Beal is. This will be a perfect test to see who the real box score warriors are pic.twitter.com/kEYYvgv9A5 — BealMuse☀️ (@BealMuse_) April 4, 2024

The Suns’ offense does not need to become “your turn, my turn”. We have seen that show crumble. For success to occur, you need to have someone willingly sacrifice. Beal has been that guy.

In the past four games, as the team has focused more on him being the ”point guard”, he has stepped up his defense intensity. He leads the team in deflections (2.5) and contested three-point shots (2.5). The defense has led to offense as the Suns are 9th in the NBA with 15.5 points off turnovers. For reference, they were 23rd in the league before this stretch.

So is Bradley Beal going to play more of the “point guard”? For the majority of the game, who cares? As long as ball movement occurs, penetration happens, and shooters knock down the wide-open shots this team can find on offense, does it matter? Offense has not been the issue for this team (outside of turnovers, I know). Defense is where the opportunity lies.

If defining Beal as a point guard makes you sleep better, then great! Yes, he’s the point guard! Your dreams have come true!

Where I believe the true test comes, where we’ll really see if he’s assumed a point guard role, is late-game execution. When the game slows down and the strategy ramps up, who is facilitating? Frank will show his true hand in those moments.