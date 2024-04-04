New Suns and Mercury headquarters opens in downtown Phoenix

A new $100 million headquarters for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury is now open in downtown Phoenix, team owner Mat Ishbia announced Thursday.

Ishbia made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it a “special day” in Phoenix.

“Culture always wins, and our new campus is designed for our people to collaborate together and have the best work experience,” Ishbia said.

Ishbia has said in interviews with other media that the new headquarters is part of a more holistic approach to the franchise, focusing not just on the players but on everyone in the organization.

The facility is reportedly more than 76,000 feet and is located just blocks from the arena for maximum convenience. It features both training and recreational facilities for Suns and Mercury employees and can accommodate hundreds of people working at the same time.

Ishbia’s focus on positive team culture continues to be a wonderful sign for the Suns organization after the departure of former owner Robert Sarver less than two years ago. The organization at that time had sadly developed a reputation as a toxic workplace, and Ishbia’s apparent dedication to creating an employee-centric positive environment can only benefit the team in the long run.