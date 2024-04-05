2024 NBA Draft: Top 60 best overall prospects entering Final Four week in Phoenix

Phoenix is once again ready to host the NCAA Tournament Final Four and there are a couple of premier NBA prospects who will be on display with ample opportunity for Phoenix Suns brass to do some backyard scouting.

UConn is by far the favorite to win, and though it’s hard to pinpoint a best or most important player because of their all-out team efforts, sophomore center Donovan Clingan and freshman wing Stephon Castle are the two likely lottery picks.

The Huskies will match up against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are led by Jalen Brunson clone Mark Sears and North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson, who is playing his way back onto NBA boards.

Purdue big man Zach Edey headlines the other matchup in the Final Four with the Boilermakers squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack, who are wearing the glass slippers and are led by dual DJs, DJ Horne (an Arizona State transfer) and DJ Burns (a thicker and collegiate version of Zach Randolph plus Nikola Jokic).

SB Nation basketball editor Ricky O’Donnell recently sent Edey to the Suns in a mock draft, but Edey’s not necessarily my cup of tea. I’ve recently called him a taller and better Drew Eubanks in terms of his NBA projection.

At this point, some of you may be asking:

Wait, the Suns have a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Yes they do, it’s the least favorable of their own, the Washington Wizards, and the Memphis Grizzlies. There are some additional protections in there, but the way things look that’s how it will play out.

After the Suns topped the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, here’s where each pick stood:

Washington: No. 2

Memphis: No. 7

Phoenix: No. 19

It should also be noted that the Suns can’t trade this pick as they often do, even if they wanted to ... at least until that player has already been selected.

And given the track record of the kinds of players James Jones tends to draft — which we will get into another time — it may be easy to tell as the pick is made whether that player sticks on the Suns or be on his way elsewhere.

There are plenty of players on my board and the mainstream ones (like ESPN or The Athletic) who would be nice fits on the Suns around the 19th pick, a pick which has provided real players in recent years.

Brandin Podziemski (2023), Jake LaRavia (2022), Saddiq Bey (2020), Kevin Huerter (2018), and John Collins (2017) are some recent examples of 19th picks who have established real careers for themselves at the NBA level.

My top 60 best overall prospects (as of April 1):

Players on my radar and in realistic range for the Suns specifically are noted with between one and three asterisks depending on how much I like them (more asterisks is most desirable, etc.)