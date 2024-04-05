The Suns are not letting bad games impact their next performance

I still don’t believe the Suns can win a championship this season. After all, NBA history suggests you need a top-3 seed to have a real chance, something Phoenix won’t have.

However, over the last month, the Suns have shown something that many great teams have: resiliency.

Starting when they went into Denver and beat the Nuggets after dropping two straight at home, from a game-to-game basis, they’ve found ways to prevent the previous game’s results from influencing the next game’s results.

Winning three straight games after losing to a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks team, beating Denver again after losing to the Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs, and dominating the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers after getting pounced by the Oklahoma City Thunder are other examples of the team’s game-to-game mental toughness.

Phoenix Suns last two games:



— Lost to the 15 seed

— Beat the 1 seed



Wild Wild West. pic.twitter.com/i73oOxHpbp — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 28, 2024

From a quarter-to-quarter basis, the Valley continues to struggle with resiliency, which I think will be their downfall, but from a game-to-game basis, recently, they have been as tough as a “four-dollar steak,” as Colin Cowherd would say.

Game-to-game resilience is an essential trait for a playoff team to have. Championship teams frequently get knocked down just to get up stronger. The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers are a great example of this. Down 3-1 to the best regular season team in NBA History, LeBron James and company did not pout and lose hope; they put their hard hats on and went to work, pulling off the biggest comeback in NBA Finals History.

In 2022, the Golden State Warriors got trounced by 39 points against a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies team in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. They went on to win 9 of their last 12 games en route to their fourth title in eight seasons.

I’m not saying the Phoenix Suns are the 2016 Clevland Cavaliers or the 2022 Warriors; they’re not. The Valley has recently shown an ability to stay strong at its weakest times. When they play in the playoffs, they will more easily handle gut-wrenching losses and demolishing defeats.

In their last three postseasons, the Suns haven’t been blown out much or humiliated, except in games that have eliminated them. The Valley hasn’t been able to show who they can be when everyone is doubting them.

From how the Suns have played this season and their inability to play a consistent 48 minutes of basketball, no matter how far they go, they will be dealing with many times where they need to be resilient. What they have shown of late is a sign that they will not let the last game impact their next one.