Game Preview: It’s been since November since the Suns have seen the Timberwolves

Who: Phoenix Suns (45-31) vs. Minnestoa Timberwolves (53-23)

When: 7:00pm AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV / Arizona’s Family Sports / NBATV

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The Suns are back at it, looking to close their season out strong as they attempt to avoid the Play-In game. We are at the point of the season where we are scoreboard-watching nightly, seeing where teams finish their night and where they are slotted. After Thursday’s slate of NBA games, the Suns are in the 6th seed, tied with the Pelicans (the Suns hold the tie-breaker). The Timberwolves are at 0.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets, currently holding down the one seed in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves have been an interesting team this season. Most critics thought that the two-big approach of Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert wouldn’t work. They were wrong as the team possessed one of the best defenses in the Association. Then KAT went down with injury and most believed that their season would be over.

Timbewolves' futures odds movement after the news of Karl-Anthony Towns' injury



NBA Title: +2500 ➡️ +3500

Western Conference: +950 ➡️ +1600 pic.twitter.com/hC9JLUAnOp — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 7, 2024

They are 9-4 in the 13 games since. Anthony Edwards is a big reason why as he has gone for 25.9 points and shot 48.9% from deep without Towns. The 22-year-old phenom is putting opposing teams on notice with his acrobatic dunks, aerial blocks, and competitive nature that has some mentioning “Jordan” and “Kobe”.

HE HIT HIS HEAD ON THE RIM pic.twitter.com/xHDU2bEjTS — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 8, 2024

Probable Starters

Injury Report

Suns

Jusuf Nurkic — QUESTIONABLE (Left Calf Soreness)

Grayson Allen — PROBABLE (Left Hip Soreness)

Damion Lee — OUT (Right Meniscus Surgery)

Timberwolves

Karl Anthony-Towns — OUT (Left Meniscus Tear)

Jaylen Clark — OUT (Achilles)

Uniform Matchup

What to Watch For

Ant vs. Book

Anthony Edwards is a competitor. So is Devin Booker. This is the matchup to watch tonight, with both teams looking to put their teams in position to hold their ground in the conference. In 10 games against Edwards, Booker has averaged 29 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. Edwards has averaged 21.1 points, 4.7 assists. and 5.6 rebounds.

When the Suns last locked horns with Minnesota — a game in which the Suns decisively won 133-115 — it was an off night for Edwards. His 4-of-16 shooting (25%) was his fourth-worst output of the season. Booker, however, shined with 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting.

Key to a Suns Win

Continue playing the way you have over the past two games.

Phoenix is attempting to lock in and end the season with an “iron sharpens iron” mindset. They are 3-1 in their last four games because of the efforts they are putting forth on both ends of the floor. It needs to continue tonight, especially against the top defense in the league. The Wolves will attempt to disrupt the Suns’ offensive flow. The Suns need to be ready for it.

Prediction

The streak goes to three tonight!

Suns 109, T’Wolves 101