 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Suns and T’Wolves

Another night, another tough opponenet.

By John Voita
/ new
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Keep that momentum going.

Join us on the Bright Side of the Sun Playback!

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Make sure to check out the Bright Side of the Sun playback stream to watch games with us!

To sign up:

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun